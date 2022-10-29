Huawei Helps Telkom Launch 5G Network in South Africa

Huawei's technology was used by Telkom SA to develop a fast 5G network. The operator, which is partially owned by the government, is not the first to enter the market with 5G; as the market's demand for internet increases, both major private competitors MTN and Vodacom, as well as smaller participant Rain have already started to offer 5G services.

Telkom To Concentrate on Offering Lighting Up 5G Fixed Wireless Access Services

As per Fortune Wang, Carrier Business Director for Huawei South Africa, the COVID pandemic has led to considerable changes in South Africans' way of life as a result of work-from-home or school-from-home arrangements, online shopping, and an always-on mentality. With its extremely fast speeds and low latency, 5G will enable businesses to use cloud and artificial intelligence innovations while also supporting additional services for South African consumers, Wang said. These services include online augmented reality and virtual reality gaming and ultra-high definition streaming.

As per Lunga Siyo, chief executive officer of Telkom Consumer and Business, Telkom will first concentrate on offering extremely fast 5G fixed wireless access solutions. As the demand for mobile 5G rises, we will augment this with acceptable mobile proposals. The Chinese business Huawei is dominant throughout Africa as a supplier of equipment to numerous telecom companies, despite being shunned in the global north due to security concerns, which Huawei has refuted.