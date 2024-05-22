5G Can Contribute $27 Billion to India’s GDP by 2030: GSMA

COAI and GSMA have advocated for the 6 GHz spectrum to be used for 5G services. The mid-band frequencies in India are limited; the telcos have access to frequencies in 3.3 GHz to 3.67 GHz for 5G.

  • The GSM Association (GSMA) in its recent report said that the widespread of 5G networks in the Indian market can contribute up to $27 billion to India's GDP by 2030.
  • For this, the industry body advocated for the availability of the 6 GHz spectrum for the telcos.
  • The 6 GHz spectrum has not been offered to the telcos yet for 5G, as the discussion about how to use it is still ongoing inside the government.

The GSM Association (GSMA) in its recent report said that the widespread of 5G networks in the Indian market can contribute up to $27 billion to India's GDP by 2030. For this, the industry body advocated for the availability of the 6 GHz spectrum for the telcos. The 6 GHz spectrum has not been offered to the telcos yet for 5G, as the discussion about how to use it is still ongoing inside the government. The 6 GHz spectrum can be delicensed for Wi-Fi use, or it can be offered to the telcos in the spectrum auction for 5G deployment.




COAI and GSMA have advocated for the 6 GHz spectrum to be used for 5G services. The mid-band frequencies in India are limited; the telcos have access to frequencies in 3.3 GHz to 3.67 GHz for 5G. This is not enough. As per GSMA, the telcos need at least 2 GHz of bandwidth in the mid-range frequencies to spread their 5G.

"India’s 5G momentum has gained global attention and respect. For it to continue, and for the full realisation of the Indian government’s digital ambitions, a clear roadmap to deliver spectrum for growing mobile demand is needed. The upper 6 GHz band must be part of that roadmap and bringing it into commercial use will require close collaboration between government and the mobile industry,” Luciana Camargos, Head of Spectrum for the GSMA," said.

The mid-band spectrum is best for coverage and speed. Telcos can't deploy mmWave 5G for consumers, as it would be costly, and ineffective at the same time. The 6 GHz band in India is currently free and can be put to good use by the telcos. This will add more value to India's GDP (gross domestic product) in the coming years.

