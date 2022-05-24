Zindagi Channel Makes a Comeback on DTH Platforms

The Zindagi channel which was originally launched by Zee Entertainment Enterprises back in 2004 as a linear TV channel with its unique shows gained a lot of popularity amongst the targeted audience. However, the company shut down the original Zindagi TV channel and converted Zindagi into a digital-only service. Since then the shows have been made available on Zee’s OTT platform Zee5. Now in a new development, the company has brought back the Zindagi channel on the television networks after five long years.

Zindagi Channel Availability

The Zindagi channel will be available as a platform service on Tata Play, Dish TV and D2H. The Zindagi channel has been launched on these DTH operators on May 23, Monday. “Zindagi Active” will be available on Dish TV and D2H at LCN 117 whereas on Tata Play it will be called “Tata Play Zindagi” and available on LCN 154.

The Zindagi service channel has been priced at Rs 75 per month or Rs 2.5 per day on all three DTH platforms. The price of the channel is including the GST charges. Zindagi is a 24×7 channel without any ad breaks or other interruptions found on regular satellite channels.

It is to be noted that the customers of Dish TV and D2H who activate this channel between May 23 to June 21 will get 15 days of the free preview. Moreover, users of the Tata Play DTH services will get the first 10 days of the channel for absolutely free after which regular charges will be imposed.

As far as the content on the channel is considered, Zindagi has lined up 65 shows and 12 movies with stories from both sides of the border- India & Pakistan. There will be 4 hours of original content that will include five to six shows airing every month. About 500 hours of new content will be added to the channel every year. The popular shows that will be featured on the channel include Behadd, Humsafar, Zindagi Gulzaar Hai, Kitni Girhain Baaki Hai, and Sadqay Tumhare.