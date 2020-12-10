Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power Launch Date in India Confirmed to be December 17, 2020

Just a couple of days back Xiaomi teased about the launch of a new device which was assumed to be Redmi 9 Power. Now the Chinese tech giant has confirmed the same through a tweet. The Redmi 9 Power is going to launch on December 9, 2020, in India. The launch will be through an online event which will start at 12 PM sharp. Earlier, it was speculated that the new device from Xiaomi will launch on December 15, but now it is confirmed to launch on December 17 this month, which is seven days from now — more details ahead.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power Specifications

Amazon India has also created a separate microsite for the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power. The Redmi 9 Power is expected to be the rebranded version of Redmi Note 9 4G which was launched last month in China.

The Amazon microsite reveals multiple information about the specs of the device. First of all, in the tease released by Xiaomi earlier through its website revealed that the Redmi 9 Power will come with a 48MP primary sensor and there will be a quad-camera setup at the rear of the device.

Now coming back to the information revealed by the microsite of Amazon, the device will come with a powerful battery. It is expected that the smartphone will sport a massive 6,000mAh battery inside it with support for 18W fast-charging.

The microsite further reveals that a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor will power the device. According to speculations, it will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. Redmi 9 Power is expected to come with a 6.53-full HD+ resolution display.

The device is further expected to come in two storage variants with the base one being a 64GB variant and the superior one being a 128GB variant. Both might get standard 4GB RAM, so the price differentiation might only be because of the extra storage.

The Redmi 9 Power will come with the support of High-Res Audio and is confirmed to launch in four different colours which will be shades of Black, Blue, Orange, and Green.