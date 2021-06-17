In recent times, Xiaomi has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. The company has been taking a Huawei-esque route, which means that it is constantly innovating at a pace that is truly shocking. This is in terms of hardware and charging, two key aspects of a smartphone in 2021.

However, the one thing that can fully utilise these advancements is the software, an area where Xiaomi and its sub-brands have been struggling at. There are constant bugs and flaws with certain updates and, especially with the rollout of the company’s MIUI 12 update, most of its budget devices seemed to struggle with some flaws.

Add to this a bug that hit users in 2020 that effectively sent their device into boot loop mode when they tried to access the MyAirtel App on some devices, and the case for the company’s software seems to be falling apart. It seems however that Xiaomi has understood the need to make some changes and, to do so, it is soon going to launch its new initiative that will aim to offer improvements of its MIUI interface via the new MIUI Pioneer Team.

What Will the MIUI Pioneer Team Do?

The MIUI Pioneer Team will consist of members that are part of the company’s user community, as well as senior team members who will be responsible for seeing key aspects of the team. The aim of the initiative is to effectively garner user feedback by letting the members of the Xiaomi community talk more closely to company engineers and executives,.

To add to this, a report from Android Authority has claimed that the Pioneer Team will not be limited to China, given how Xiaomi has two different versions of its custom interface, one for China and one for global markets, inclusive of India. The initiative is actually good, considering how it will help the officials understand the key issues that a generic user might face and their point of view regarding some specific features.

Despite all of this, it is not yet clear how the company will choose the members who will be forming the MIUI Pioneer Team, given how the initiative is just inclusive to China as of now. The company is expected to announce the commencement of the service soon, or post updates regarding the same, which is going to be good to see.

The whole concept sounds like a good idea, considering how the company will basically gain direct feedback from the users about micro bugs that the company might overlook, or spend too much time fixing to no avail. With the initiative, at least from the perspective of an outsider, the company should be able to fix MIUI and make it more in tune with the user’s wants and needs.