5G Private Network to Be Deployed in Turkey by Arçelik Global

Turkey’s first 5G private wireless network will be deployed in a joint effort by consumer durables and electronics manufacturer Arçelik along with Nokia and Turk Telekom. This development comes after Arçelik Global reportedly signed a strategic business agreement with Nokia and Turk Telekom for deploying the first of its kind technology in Turkey. The 5G-ready private wireless network will be deployed at a washing machine manufacturing facility based in Arçelik’s Çayrova.

5G Private Network to Deliver Reliable Low Latency Coverage

The 5G ready network will leverage Nokia’s technology to create a platform for Arçelik. The platform will accelerate Arçelik’s digital transformation and deliver 4.0 use cases. Initially, an application will witness the network delivering pervasive, reliable low latency throughout the manufacturing facility.

The initial application will have the objective to enhance the performances of Automated Guided Vehicles. AGV’s are used around the washing machine manufacturing facility for component logistics. The deployment of the 5G private wireless network will improve connectivity that would further enhance AGV speed, control and operational efficiency. The 5G private network will support high accuracy indoor positioning for real-time asset location tracking. It will also enable new video analytics-based applications for site safety and security.

Arçelik Global and Nokia Plan Further Collaborations to Explore New Use Cases

Nokia has agreed to provide solution design, deployment and ongoing managed services under the terms of the agreement. It will be delivering industrial-grade private wireless network infrastructure. The infrastructure will be based on the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) platform, which is capable of providing reliable high bandwidth, low latency private network. On the other hand, Turk Telekom will be providing a 4.9G/LTE spectrum along with being responsible for the project’s end to end management and governance model.

In the coming few months, Nokia and Arçelik Global have plans to collaborate further to develop and implement additional use cases of the network. A joint release dictated a few potential use cases that included augmented and virtual reality, digital twins, inventory control, safety, facility management, quality control, high-resolution video for remote inspection and facility-wide voice and video communication.