5G Private Network to Be Deployed in Turkey by Arçelik Global

Arçelik Global, Nokia and Turk Telekom will deploy a private 5G wireless network in a washing machine manufacturing facility in Turkey

By June 17th, 2021 AT 6:45 PM
  • 5G
  • Global Telecom
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Arcelik Global 5G Network

    Turkey’s first 5G private wireless network will be deployed in a joint effort by consumer durables and electronics manufacturer Arçelik along with Nokia and Turk Telekom. This development comes after Arçelik Global reportedly signed a strategic business agreement with Nokia and Turk Telekom for deploying the first of its kind technology in Turkey. The 5G-ready private wireless network will be deployed at a washing machine manufacturing facility based in Arçelik’s Çayrova.

    5G Private Network to Deliver Reliable Low Latency Coverage

    The 5G ready network will leverage Nokia’s technology to create a platform for Arçelik. The platform will accelerate Arçelik’s digital transformation and deliver 4.0 use cases. Initially, an application will witness the network delivering pervasive, reliable low latency throughout the manufacturing facility.

    The initial application will have the objective to enhance the performances of Automated Guided Vehicles. AGV’s are used around the washing machine manufacturing facility for component logistics. The deployment of the 5G private wireless network will improve connectivity that would further enhance AGV speed, control and operational efficiency. The 5G private network will support high accuracy indoor positioning for real-time asset location tracking. It will also enable new video analytics-based applications for site safety and security.

    Arçelik Global and Nokia Plan Further Collaborations to Explore New Use Cases

    Nokia has agreed to provide solution design, deployment and ongoing managed services under the terms of the agreement. It will be delivering industrial-grade private wireless network infrastructure. The infrastructure will be based on the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) platform, which is capable of providing reliable high bandwidth, low latency private network. On the other hand, Turk Telekom will be providing a 4.9G/LTE spectrum along with being responsible for the project’s end to end management and governance model.

    In the coming few months, Nokia and Arçelik Global have plans to collaborate further to develop and implement additional use cases of the network. A joint release dictated a few potential use cases that included augmented and virtual reality, digital twins, inventory control, safety, facility management, quality control, high-resolution video for remote inspection and facility-wide voice and video communication.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always triggers his interest.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi’s MIUI Pioneer Team Hints at a Brighter Future for the UI

    In recent times, Xiaomi has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. The company has been taking a...

    module-4-img

    5G Private Network to Be Deployed in Turkey by Arçelik Global

    Turkey’s first 5G private wireless network will be deployed in a joint effort by consumer durables and electronics manufacturer Arçelik...

    module-4-img

    Reliance Communications Asks DoT to Renew Telecom License for 20 Years

    To retain rights over the spectrum and keep the enterprise business alive, the bankrupt entity Reliance Communications (RCom) has requested...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Impact of Broadband Connection on Smart Home Technology

    module-4-img

    You Might Want to Check Your 2021 iMac for This Peculiar Issue

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio’s Most Expensive Plans Have This in Common

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Ahead of Airtel, Jio in Upload Speeds: TRAI