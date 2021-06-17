Vodafone EVO Plans Focus on 5G and Flexibility for Users

Vodafone announced that it would be revamping its mobile plans as part of a new brand that will be called EVO. The company has mentioned that the plans under EVO will be focused on flexibility, with customers having the ability to trade their existing handset for discounts, the ability to pick different contract lengths and choose to upgrade the hardware under the contract.

The refreshed EVO plans will be launched later this month, with both new and existing customers receiving it, with Vodafone stating that in addition to the aforementioned flexibility they should be able to aid Vodafone users when it comes to saving their money.

Similar to O2’s new Refresh plans, the EVO plans split the user’s bill into two separate agreements, namely either a loan payment for the handset itself or a different contract for the Vodafone coverage. That will make it easier for the user to change their plan or keep the plan constant whilst changing the device.

What Do We Know About the EVO Plans

The range for the contracts is from 12 to 36 months, with users having the option to upgrade their phone post the initial 12 months. At that point or when the user wishes to start an EVO plan, they can use Vodafone’s handset trade-in scheme to get money from their old phone. EVO customers will also be given access to Vodafone’s VeryMe reward scheme along with roaming in 81 different countries.

Each phone will also get a two-year warranty and free battery replacements along with the option to use Unlimited Data Boosters that can give uncapped data for 30 days at a time, for six times during the contract. These plans will also be combined with the company’s Pro Broadband.

Do note that Vodafone has partnered with Saracens and Lions rugby star Maro Itoje in an initiative dubbed Buy One, Give One. For every Vodafone Together customer, Vodafone will be donating one SIM card to a person in need, complete with 20GB of monthly data plus calls & texts, through Trussell Trust’s food bank network, providing them with free internet access for up to a year.

Vodafone EVO and Together plans will be launched later this month via either Vodafone.co.uk or the company’s 400+ physical stores. From the time of the launch, every phone sold by Vodafone will be on an EVO plan, though, it would still be possible to buy the older combined device & airtime plans via third-party stores such as Carphone Warehouse.