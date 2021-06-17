Vodafone Idea Becomes the First Operator to Bring Network Services Here

Vodafone Idea has just become the first telecom operator in the country to offer network services to Parapatta in Kozhikode. For the unaware, Kozhikode is a seaport in Kerala where there is a small village called Parapatta. Because schools are shut down and offline education isn’t allowed, students need continuous access to mobile networks or broadband networks to stay connected with the internet so that their online education can proceed smoothly.

But that wasn’t the case in Parapatta; a small village where neither of the telecom operators were providing services. In a release, Vodafone Idea said that it was moved by a video made by a small girl who was speaking on behalf of the 150 students staying in Parapatta and asking the local authorities to bring the people of the village access to network connectivity so that online classes for local children can continue.

Vodafone Idea Now Providing Telecom Services in Parapatta

Vodafone Idea has become the first telecom company amongst other operators including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to offer services in Parapatta.

Vodafone Idea’s telecom site that went live in the village today was commissioned by the hands of Kodenchery Grama Panchayat President, Mr Alex Thomas in the presence of several young students.

Now the students of the village won’t have to worry about their online education anymore since they can leverage Vodafone Idea’s strong 4G network with an impressive capacity for loading classes in high-definition (HD) quality so that they don’t miss out on anything.

A few days back, it came to the surface that Vodafone Idea’s 4G network was the fastest in Kerala. The telecom operator has over 1.6 crore customers in the state. With the mobile network of Vi, people living in Parapatta won’t have to stay behind the world in terms of real-time updates, educations, and overall knowledge.

Vodafone Idea will be offering the same prepaid plans in the village as it does in all of India. This is a great move from the telco and one which not only the people of Parapatta, but the whole of India will appreciate. It is great to see Vi coming ahead and expanding business in the rural parts of the country where there is no network service available.