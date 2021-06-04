Vodafone Idea Has the Fastest Network in This State

GIGAnet from Vi, which is Kerela’s largest 4G telecom network was recently revealed to be the fastest 4G network both in Kerala and across India for three consecutive quarters, as per data by Ookla, the global leader in mobile testing applications, data and analysis. In contrast to other operators, Vi has delivered the fastest 4G speeds during July 2020-March 2021 quarters, making the telco the only operator capable of delivering 4G speeds at the fastest rates consistently for three consecutive quarters.

In the region of Kerala, GIGAnet, a subsidiary of Vi topped the speed charts when it came to average download speeds in cities like Kochi, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kollam. The fastest network verification was based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for average 4G download speeds in India and certain regions in Q3 2020 – Q1 2021.

The verifications come at a time when telecom networks in India have seen a surge in data usage given the higher use case due to the ongoing pandemic and the resulting work-from-home scenario. The largest and most diverse spectrum holding in Kerela, as per Vi has kept it well-positioned to serve the connectivity needs of its users.

Vi India’s Network Speeds Come With Additional Benefits

Mr S. Murali, the Cluster Business Head of Kerela and Tamil Nadu, Vodafone Idea Limited stated that Vi as a company is committed to keeping its customers in Kerala connected via the best 4G network, with a range of services beyond just voice and data. Vi has the largest spectrum deployment in the state and the highest amount of the most efficient 900 MHz band spectrum, which in turn ensures better voice and data experience in indoors scenarios.

In order to provide customers better connectivity and results with the network on offer, Vi is also offering a bouquet of content that can cater to the interests of different customer categories. Vi data customers can browse and download a variety of content from various OTT applications as well as Vi Movies and TV App.

Furthermore, heavy data users on the Vi network can boast of enjoying high-speed data without any limits from 12 am to 6 am. This benefit is available to all Vi prepaid customers on Unlimited plans that cost Rs 249 or above. Customers also have the benefit of weekend data rollover on all Unlimited packs of Rs 249 and above, which lets users carry forward their unutilized data from their daily quota during the week and using it during the weekend.