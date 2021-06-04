The next-generation connectivity technology, 5G, has got consumers, governments, and businesses around the world excited. 5G is poised to change how people behave and interact with each other digitally. More importantly, 5G will enhance the role of Internet of Things (IoT) products majorly. Now, according to an Ericsson ConsumerLab report, consumers are willing to pay up to 50% more for 5G plans bundled with digital services than what they pay for their 4G plans.

5G to Drive Digital Transformation and Help With Industry 4.0 Applications

Note that the report from Ericsson is focused on the survey conducted on the Indonesian people. Indonesians are very excited about the upcoming age of 5G connectivity and hence are willing to pay more for the service.

One thing to note here is that users were ready to pay 50% more for 5G plans only when they got bundled digital services with them. 5G will enable users in Indonesia to stream very high-quality media content directly from the internet on their devices.

The report highlights that Indonesian users who are already consuming 5G services are spending more time on the Augmented Reality (AR) apps compared to the users consuming 4G services. This stat is not a surprising one since the same results are expected in all parts of the world which have live commercial 5G networks.

Ericsson said that Indonesians are expected to spend around 7.5 to 8 hours per week on AR apps, and cloud gaming as the adoption rate of 5G grows in the country. Indonesians have very high expectations from their 5G networks. As per the Ericsson report, Indonesian people believe that 5G will provide users with at least 10x more speed than what 4G provided.

Not only that, but 5G is expected to offer ultra-low-latency, which will bring never seen use cases of mobile networks into play. Ericsson said that 19% of the Indonesian population already own a 5G compatible smartphone. In the first two years of live commercial 5G networks being made available, around 5 million Indonesians are expected to purchase a 5G smartphone.

With time, more and more low-cost 5G smartphones will be available in Indonesia, and that will further drive the adoption rate of the technology in the country.