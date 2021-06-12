Vodafone Idea eSIM Service Extended to New Regions

Note that only the postpaid customers of the telco can take advantage of its eSIM services. The company is yet to provide eSIM service to its prepaid users.

    Vodafone Idea

    Vodafone Idea (Vi) last year started offering eSIM service to its users. The company had initially only provided eSIM support on Apple iPhone devices. On top of that, Vi had chosen to provide the eSIM services only in three circles of India – Delhi, Gujarat, and Mumbai. But the telco has extended the eSIM service to multiple circles now. Much recently, Vodafone Idea also started providing eSIM services in two new regions of the nation. Check them out below.

    Vodafone Idea eSIM Services Are Available in These Regions/States/Circles

    Vodafone Idea is now providing eSIM services in 10 regions/states/circles of India. The telco has come a long way from providing eSIM support in only 3 circles to 10 circles in under 1 year. The two new locations added by Vi for the eSIM service is UP East and Kerala.

    These are all the circles where Vi is currently providing eSIM services – Gujarat, Delhi, Mumbai, UP East, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, Kolkata, Maharashtra, and Goa.

    The company is expected to roll out the service for new states/circles/regions very soon as well. At the same time, from just iPhones a year back, the postpaid eSIM from Vodafone Idea can now be supported by multiple smartphones from different brands.

    Here are all the smartphones that can support eSIM from Vodafone Idea.

    Vodafone Idea eSIM Compatible Smartphones

    These are all the Apple devices that can support Vodafone Idea eSIM – iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE 2, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

    From Motorola, only one smartphone is compatible with the eSIM of Vodafone Idea – Motorola Razr.

    Multiple Samsung smartphones come with support for eSIM from Vodafone Idea – Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G, and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.

    Lastly, all the Google Pixel devices after Google Pixel 3A support eSIM from Vodafone Idea.

