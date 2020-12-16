Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K Launched in India With 55-inch Display, Specifications and Price

Xiaomi, India’s highest-selling Smart TV brand for 10 consecutive quarters now has launched the much-awaited Mi QLED TV 4K in the country. The newly launched TV is completely manufactured in India to boost the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. It comes with a 55-inch screen and supports all the major HDR codecs that a TV can. The Smart TV comes with a premium metallic bezel-less design. Xiaomi has also claimed that this Smart TV ships with the best speaker system they have built so far. Mi QLED TV 4K has 230% better speakers when compared with other typical Smart TVs in the market. More details ahead.

Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K Specifications

As mentioned above, the Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K comes with a 55-inch UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) display. With its thin bezels, the Smart TV offers users a 96% screen-to-body ratio, thus watching any content on it would be an amazing experience. The Mi QLED TV 4K uses Xiaomi’s Vivid Picture Engine to enhance the picture quality for the viewing experience. It supports all the popular HDR codecs any Smart TV can support including Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10, and HLG.

In the sound department, the Mi QLED TV 4K comes with 6 powerful speakers (30W). It supports a best-in-class frequency range of 60 Hz – 20 KHz. There is also support for Dolby Audio and DTS HD for a more immersive sound experience.

The Smart TV will run on Android TV 10 platform out of the box. There are multiple ports present in the TV at the backside including three HDMI ports, two USB ports, one Optical port, and one 3.5mm audio jack. The Smart TV also gets the support of auto low-latency mode (ALLM), so that a proper real-time gaming experience can be delivered.

The Mi QLED TV 4K is powered by the latest MediaTek quad-core A55 chipset coupled with Mali G52 MP2 which 6.8 times faster than the previous generation Mali 450. There is also support for connectivity mediums like Bluetooth 5.0 and Dual-band Wi-Fi. The Smart TV comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage.

The Mi Remote retains the classy look with minimal buttons. There are still dedicated buttons for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K Price

The Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K is priced at Rs 54,999. It will be available to purchase starting December 21, 2020, from 12 PM through Mi Home, Flipkart, and all the offline retail stores of Xiaomi across the country.