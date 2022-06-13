Xiaomi India Will Charge You Rs 499 and More for Battery Replacements

If you are a Xiaomi or Redmi smartphone owner and want to get the battery of your device replaced, you can do so for a mere cost of Rs 499. The company is running a new battery replacement program. Note that the cost of the battery replacement only starts at Rs 499. Xiaomi will charge an appropriate amount depending on the kind of battery that will be required.

With old smartphones, battery health drops quite significantly. Users have to depend on charging multiple times a day to keep their devices going. But with a replaced battery, those problems don’t stay anymore. Xiaomi and Redmi smartphone users can visit their nearest official brand stores to get the battery replaced.

Xiaomi will replace the battery only when the battery health has dropped below the advised level. As mentioned above, the starting price of battery replacement is Rs 499. Of course, if the device is under warranty and the user has not damaged the battery, then the company is liable to replace it without any cost to the consumer.

Is It Important to Get the Battery Replaced If It has Become Faulty?

Absolutely! First of all, a weaker battery would ruin the user experience of the smartphone. Second, the SoC inside might start throttling the performance in case the battery is dropping faster than normal. The SoC does this so that it doesn’t consume more battery which in turn would mean a slower performance for your smartphone.

Even the resale value of the smartphone goes down with a bad battery. Thus, in all the scenarios, it is better if you get the battery of the smartphone changed. Also, ensure that you are using the recommended charger for your smartphone as advised by the company. Most smartphones come with chargers inside the box. However, some companies are not offering charges inside the boxes anymore.