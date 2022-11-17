Adtran Helps PPC Launch Fiber Broadband Connectivity in Greece

Public Power Corporation (PPC), Greece's largest power utility, is utilising the Adtran end-to-end fibre broadband solution to launch its pilot high-speed wholesale network in the municipality of Peristeri, located in the Attica region, according to a recent announcement from Adtran, Inc., the leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions. Over the following four years, PPC intends to link over three million homes and businesses with fibre when it is fully implemented countrywide, supporting all local broadband service providers.

Further Details Regarding the Broadband Connectivity

PPC is the market leader in Southeast Europe as a whole, serving nearly six million clients for power. PPC sought to develop a future-proof, countrywide wholesale fibre network to increase its business options and assist in connecting its nation to greater broadband speeds in order to support the utility's existing sustainability, digitisation, and growth ambitions. For the deployment of its prototype broadband access network architecture, PPC chose the Adtran open, disaggregated, 10G fibre access platform. PPC is implementing PON technology throughout its current power distribution network architecture in the first phase of its fibre deployment to enable wholesale gigabit services. Later, it can incorporate advanced grid modernization technologies like the smart grid to enhance the functionality and efficiency of the electricity network by utilising the same fibre access network.

In order to assist in establishing greenfield broadband networks that supply high-speed services and further modernise and improve the power distribution network, Adtran's experience working with utilities is valued, according to Alexandros Paterakis, Deputy CEO at Public Power Corporation. Since the outset, Adtran's level of involvement in the deployment process has been a differentiator, and the company is freed from being reliant on a single vendor thanks to Adtran's open solutions. They benefit from the network scalability and flexibility offered by the platform's open, decentralised architecture.

According to Stuart Broome, Vice President of Sales, EMEA at Adtran, the company assists municipalities, utilities, and service providers of all sizes and geographical locations in launching multi-gigabit fibre access services. It has been demonstrated that their open, disaggregated broadband access systems boost service velocity, cut integration and operating costs, and simplify processes. The web-scale data centre design principles offer operators efficiency gains in network buildout, service delivery, and total resource usage and have quickly influenced the fibre access network architecture that PPC uses. Operators are consequently experiencing increased investment value and market competitiveness.