Microsoft recently announced the Windows 365 service, with the company adding that it would not be disclosing the pricing options prior to the launch of the Cloud PCs, slated for August 2.

Interestingly, the company revealed one such pricing option, which will allow businesses to use the virtual PC for around $31 per user on a monthly basis.

This pricing option was unveiled a couple of days ago, during a Microsoft Inspire session, wherein the company was demonstrating how businesses can sign up to the service, with the $31 subscription offering two CPUs, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, this will be a part of the Windows 365 business option.

It was revealed later via a statement to Verge that the pricing was for just one such SKU. Microsoft has added that it will be offering many additional options, in terms of both configurations and pricing, which will be shared when the product is available, which is on August 2.

Do note that this is not the lowest priced option, since Microsoft will offer an SKU complete with just one CPU, 2GB RAM, coupled with 64GB of storage. But, you might be wondering as to why we are discussing this.

What Is a Cloud PC?

This prospect comes after Microsoft had revealed that it was working on a new virtualized desktop experience dubbed 'Cloud PC' that could help administrators make use of and manage Windows 10 PCs that are in the cloud by making use of a browser, mobile app or second PC.

For those of you wondering, Cloud PC will also let Microsoft handle your organization's device configuration via updates security improvements regularly and properly managed support.

Cloud PC is based on Azure and Windows Virtual Desktop and it won't replace any version of Windows. Instead, the PC will be offered as an option for enterprise customers who want to access their Windows PC from anywhere at any time.

Do note that it is difficult to compare this to the Azure Virtual Desktop offering or Amazon Workspaces, as there are certain additional charges, whilst Microsoft has taken a different approach to make Windows 365 simpler, with the pricing including all licenses, usage and computes, all of which are mentioned below.

Prior to the listing, do keep in mind that each such Cloud PC will allow for access to internet connections with 10 Gbps download speeds and 4 Gbps upload speeds. The best way to experience the same will be via a connection from an older Windows PC since certain features are limited to a Windows connection.

What Are the Windows 365 Configurations?

1. 1vCPU / 2GB / 64GB Frontline workers, Call centers, Education/training/CRM access. Office light (web-based), Microsoft Edge, OneDrive, lightweight line-of-business app (e.g. call centre application – web-apps), Defender support.

2. 2vCPU / 4GB / 128GB Mergers and acquisition, Short-term and seasonal, Customer Services, Bring-Your-Own-PC, Work from home Microsoft 365 Apps, Microsoft Teams (audio-only), Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint, OneDrive, Adobe Reader, Edge, Line-of-business app(s), Defender support.

3. 2vCPU / 4GB / 64GB Mergers and acquisition, Short-term and seasonal, Customer Services, Bring-Your-Own-PC, Work from home Microsoft 365 Apps, Microsoft Teams (audio-only), Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint, OneDrive, Adobe Reader, Edge, Line-of-business app(s), Defender support.

4. 2vCPU / 4GB / 256GB Mergers and acquisition, Short-term and seasonal, Customer Services, Bring-Your-Own-PC, Work from home Microsoft 365 Apps, Microsoft Teams (audio-only), Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint, OneDrive, Adobe Reader, Edge, Line-of-business app(s), Defender support.

5. 2vCPU / 8GB / 128GB Bring-Your-Own-PC, Work from home, Market Researchers, Government, consultants Microsoft 365 Apps, Microsoft Teams, Outlook, Excel, Access, PowerPoint, OneDrive, Adobe Reader, Edge, Line-of-business app(s) , Defender support.

6. 2vCPU / 8GB / 256GB Bring-Your-Own-PC, Work from home, Market Researchers, Government, consultants Microsoft 365 Apps, Microsoft Teams, Outlook, Excel, Access, PowerPoint, OneDrive, Adobe Reader, Edge, Line-of-business app(s) , Defender support.

7. 4vCPU / 16GB / 128GB Finance, Government, consultants, Healthcare services, Bring-Your-Own-PC, Work from home Microsoft 365 Apps, Microsoft Teams, Outlook, Excel, Access, PowerPoint, PowerBi, Dynamics 365, OneDrive, Adobe Reader, Edge, Line-of-business app(s), Defender support.

8. 4vCPU / 16GB / 512GB Finance, Government, consultants, Healthcare services, Bring-Your-Own-PC, Work from home Microsoft 365 Apps, Microsoft Teams, Outlook, Excel, Access, PowerPoint, PowerBi, Dynamics 365, OneDrive, Adobe Reader, Edge, Line-of-business app(s), Defender support.

9. 4vCPU / 16GB / 256GB Finance, Government, consultants, Healthcare services, Bring-Your-Own-PC, Work from home Microsoft 365 Apps, Microsoft Teams, Outlook, Excel, Access, PowerPoint, PowerBi, Dynamics 365, OneDrive, Adobe Reader, Edge, Line-of-business app(s), Defender support.

10. 8vCPU / 32GB / 128GB Software developers, engineers, Content Creators, Design and Engineering workstations Microsoft 365 Apps, Microsoft Teams, Outlook, Access, OneDrive, Adobe Reader, Edge, PowerBi, Visual Studio Code, Line-of-business app(s), Defender support.

11. 8vCPU / 32GB / 256GB Software developers, engineers, Content Creators, Design and Engineering workstations Microsoft 365 Apps, Microsoft Teams, Outlook, Access, OneDrive, Adobe Reader, Edge, PowerBi, Visual Studio Code, Line-of-business app(s), Defender support.

12. 8vCPU / 32GB / 512GB Software developers, engineers, Content Creators, Design and Engineering workstations Microsoft 365 Apps, Microsoft Teams, Outlook, Access, OneDrive, Adobe Reader, Edge, PowerBi, Visual Studio Code, Line-of-business app(s), Defender support.