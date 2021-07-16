Latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Brings Acrylic Context Menus, Fresh Widgets

On Friday, Microsoft released the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview build 22000.71 to the Dev channel. It seems that the company is not going to be offering lots of new features via the Windows Insider Program. It seems that there will be very few new features, with the only exceptions being the Teams integration and Android app support, both of which are yet to be released to the Dev channel.

By July 16th, 2021 AT 8:36 AM
  • Operating System
  • Technology News
    • 1 Comment

    Windows 11

    On Friday, Microsoft released the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview build 22000.71 to the Dev channel. It seems that the company is not going to be offering lots of new features via the Windows Insider Program.

    It seems that there will be very few new features, with the only exceptions being the Teams integration and Android app support, both of which are yet to be released to the Dev channel.

    Within Windows 11 preview build 2000.71, there are certain small changes. There is a brand new entertainment widget that a user can put in the new Widgets section.

    What’s New with the Latest Windows 11 Insider Preview?

    They can select a movie from the same and it will redirect you to the Microsoft Store. Do note that no streaming boxes support Microsoft’s platform as of now unless you own an Xbox, so don’t get too excited about purchasing on your PC and watching on your TV.

    Another change is in relation to the context menu, as they will now make use of acrylic material. To add to this, previews in the taskbar are finally being updated with the Windows 11 look, meaning that they will have rounded corners in comparison to the older, flatter look.

    That is all that is new with this build, going through with Microsoft’s standard medium of offering Windows Insider Previews that do not have anything interesting in them. But it is useful for the stability of the build. Certain bug fixes also accompany this update.

    In terms of how you can update your computer or PC, If you are part of the Dev channel, you can get Windows 11 Insider Preview build 22000.71 via Windows Update. In case you wish to enroll your Windows 10 based PC to Windows 11, you can go to Settings -> Update & security -> Windows Insider Program to get started.

    This comes after the launch of Windows 11 and the subsequent rollout for the Dev channel Insider preview, with Microsoft revealing that the brand would offer a free upgrade to Windows 11 for users running Windows 10 on their devices.

    An official release is expected later, but, for now, the only way to get the latest Windows 11 build is via the Dev channel, which necessitates the need for participation in the Windows Insider Program, which can be done in a couple of easy steps.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shloke is your go-to guy when it comes to consumer tech. Specializing in In-Depth pieces, he's also getting to grips with Telecom. His hobbies consist of Formula One and Gaming.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    1 Comment
    newest
    oldest most voted
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Brings Acrylic Context Menus, Fresh Widgets

    On Friday, Microsoft released the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview build 22000.71 to the Dev channel. It seems that the...

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Major Prepaid Plans Available at Reduced Rates

    Vodafone Idea (Vi) is struggling financially for a very long time now. The telco needs more revenues and a sure-shot...

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel Boosts Enterprise Offerings With Cisco

    Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom operator, has launched new connectivity solutions for enterprises in the country. The new connectivity solution...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Free Data Could Not Make Up for Disappointment of Subscribers

    module-4-img

    Oppo Has Future Proofed Its New 5G Series Smartphones as Per Operators’ Needs

    module-4-img

    Karnataka Govt Scrambles to Find Network Solution for Online Classes in Rural Areas

    module-4-img

    Chinese Telecom Gear Manufacturers Now Allowed to List on Govt Procurement Website