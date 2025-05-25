Will Govt Help Vodafone Idea Further

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

IIFL Securities, in a note has said that the government can file a modification plea with the Supreme Court. This can enable the government in reducing the interest dues by 50% and penalty and interest on penalties by 100%.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi) and its battle with AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues has been going on for years.
  • The telecom operator has sought for relief from the government, and it has received plenty of it in the past.
  • But the Supreme Court (SC) didn't entertain any requests of the telco for a relief.

Follow Us

will govt help vodafone idea further

Vodafone Idea (Vi) and its battle with AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues has been going on for years. The telecom operator has sought for relief from the government, and it has received plenty of it in the past. But the Supreme Court (SC) didn't entertain any requests of the telco for a relief. This was even when Vi told the court that it won't be able to continue if the AGR dues aren't reduced. But there's still one entity that can help Vi, and it's none other than Vi. The option to convert more dues into equity is out of the window, the government has cleared. However, there are still other ways Vi can be helped by the center.




Read More - Vodafone Idea Cheapest Unlimited Data Plan

IIFL Securities, in a note has said that the government can file a modification plea with the Supreme Court. This can enable the government in reducing the interest dues by 50% and penalty and interest on penalties by 100%. It will be a huge relief for the telco in terms of cash outflow. But this won't just be beneficial for Vodafone Idea, but will also be amazing for Bharti Airtel.

Read More - Reliance Jio Launches 5 New Gaming Prepaid Plans Starting at Rs 48

According to the calculations of IIFL Securities, the annual cash payouts for Airtel and Vi would reduce by Rs 7,500 crore and Rs 9,700 crore. This would definitely be a relief for the telcos. The government could also further extend the payment timeline for the telcos, resulting in major cash flow relief in the near future. This would alllow Vi to focus on business operations. Vi is trying to raise funds via debt that it would use to deploy networks. In simple words, the money the telco will raise will go towards the capex (capital expenditure) and not for clearing dues.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

BSNL deployed most of its sites in Punjab, Rajasthan, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

BSNL 4G Sites Count Update: 65000 Sites Now on Air…

Faraz :

We were so wrong with our assumption. Really Samsung circles are getting 5G. Punjab, Karnataka and Bihar. I don't know…

Vodafone Idea to Close Major Equipment Deal with Ericsson, Samsung…

Faraz :

I hope they have 5G by August in Kolkata.

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network in Haryana with L900 and L2100…

Faraz :

I heard BSNL is going to launch 4G around August 2022. I'm waiting for that day to come.

Vodafone Idea AGR Case 2025: What Industry Experts Are Saying…

Faraz :

I still don't understand how come 5G is not more efficient than 4G as it was supposed to be theoretically.

Vodafone Idea Cheapest Unlimited Data Plan

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments