WhatsApp Releases Dark Mode to Android and iOS Users Globally

iOS 13 and Android 10 come with native Dark Mode support, so if a user enables it inside Settings, then WhatsApp will automatically shift to Dark Mode

    One of the most requested features- Dark Mode is now rolling out to all the Android and iOS users of WhatsApp globally. Initially available in the beta versions of both the platforms, the feature is now being rolled out to stable version users around the globe. WhatsApp says the Dark Mode is designed to reduce eye strain in low-light environments and also to prevent the awkward moments where your phone lights up the room during the night. However, we also think Dark Mode for WhatsApp will help in saving some battery life. WhatsApp first announced Dark Mode way back in Facebook Developer Conference 2019. However, it took the company nearly one year to roll out the functionality to every user.

    WhatsApp Details How it Designed Dark Mode

    The arrival of Dark Mode on WhatsApp globally was first hinted by the company on social media platforms as it replaced the profile image with a dark background and WhatsApp logo. Late yesterday, WhatsApp published a blogpost saying detailing how it designed the Dark Mode for WhatsApp.

    While designing Dark Mode, WhatsApp spent time researching and experimenting with a focus on two particular areas- Readability and Information Hierarchy. Starting with Readability, when choosing colours, WhatsApp wanted to minimise eye fatigue and use colours that are closer to the system defaults on iPhone and Android, respectively.

    Next up is Information Hierarchy; WhatsApp wanted to help users easily focus attention on each screen and the company achieved it by using colour and other design elements to make sure the most important information stands out.

    It is also said that WhatsApp will soon provide an option to the users to select the colour combination. Right now, Dark Mode on WhatsApp for Android does not offer pick a Black colour, instead, it has a grey hue. But various reports on the web suggest that the company will soon introduce solid colours option to the users.

    How to Enable Dark Mode on WhatsApp?

    Users on Android 10 and iOS 13 can use dark mode by enabling it in system settings. Users on Android 9 Pie and below can go into WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Theme > select ‘Dark’. “We hope everyone enjoys dark mode, which is rolling out in the coming days on the latest version of WhatsApp,” said the company in the post.

    iOS 13 and Android 10 come with native Dark Mode support, so if a user enables it inside Settings, then WhatsApp will automatically shift to Dark Mode.

