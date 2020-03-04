BSNL Rs 551 Plan Offers a Whopping 5GB Daily Data for 90 Days

Highlights BSNL is providing a total of 450GB with 90 days validity at Rs 551

The Rs 551 BSNL plan does not ship with any calling or SMS benefits

BSNL is the only telco to offer long-term data-only plans

BSNL did not implement any tariff hike like the private telecom service providers which is the reason behind the government-owned telco adding more subscribers than Reliance Jio in December 2019. At a time when Vodafone Idea is asking the government to increase per GB price to Rs 35, BSNL is providing 1GB of 2G/3G data at just Rs 1.24. A few days ago, we reported the BSNL’s data-only pack of Rs 318 that comes with 2GB daily data for 84 days. And today, we have a new prepaid data-only recharge from BSNL of Rs 551 which ships with a whopping 5GB data per day for 90 days, bringing down the per GB price to Rs 1.24. At just Rs 551, BSNL users can get 450GB of 2G/3G data valid for 90 days. Since this is a data-only plan, users will not get any voice calling or SMS benefits. Continue reading to know more about the plan in detail.

BSNL Offers 450GB Data for 90 Days at Rs 551

Private telecom operators stopped providing long-validity data plans to the subscribers. Reliance Jio has a Rs 251 data pack that comes with 51 days validity, while Airtel and Vodafone Idea users can choose data packs with only 28 days validity. Various BSNL data packs on offer right now are Rs 97, Rs 198, Rs 318, Rs 551 and Rs 998. As noted above, the Rs 318 plan offers 2GB data per day for 84 days.

Coming to the Rs 551 data recharge, it is an interesting plan. BSNL is providing 5GB data per day for 90 days and the plan does not have voice calling or SMS benefits. BSNL is offering the Rs 551 data pack in various circles, but you can check for the availability in your circle by heading to over any third-party recharge portal like Paytm. BSNL official website and mobile app also display this recharge if it is valid in your respective circle.

The Rs 551 data pack comes in really handy to the users who travel very often. Also, BSNL lacks 4G services so users will have to settle down with 3G data. If BSNL has proper 3G coverage in your area, then the Rs 551 data will be a great choice.

BSNL Rs 998 Data Plan Offers 2GB Data for 998 Days

BSNL is the only telecom service provider in India right now to offer a data-only plan with 240 days validity. BSNL’s long-validity plan of Rs 998 comes with 2GB data per day for 240 days and the company is even running a limited period offer as part of which they can avail extra 30 days validity on the Rs 998 plan. Until March 31, 2020, the Rs 998 data-only plan comes with 270 days validity in the circles where it is being offered.

In other news, BSNL is also expected to introduce new offers on the occasion of Holi 2020. The company is known for bringing promotional offers for every big festival in India. BSNL is already offering an extra 60 days validity on the Rs 1,999 yearly plan, so it will be interesting to see what BSNL has in store for us next week.