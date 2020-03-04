Xiaomi Redmi K20 is Now Getting Android 10 Update in India

Highlights Xiaomi rolls out Android 10-based MIUI 11 update to Redmi K20

The Redmi K20 becomes second Xiaomi phone to get Android 10 update in India

Xiaomi is now selling the Redmi K20 at a price of Rs 19,999 in India

Xiaomi is finally upgrading the Redmi K20 to Android 10 in India. The Redmi K20, which was launched alongside the Redmi K20 Pro, is picking up a new MIUI 11 update based on Android 10 in the country. To recall, the Redmi K20 Pro received Android 10 update back in November itself. However, the update was delayed for the Redmi K20 for some unknown reasons. Since Xiaomi already out MIUI 11 update based on Android 9 Pie to Redmi K20, users of the smartphone will not notice any major changes after the Android 10 update. With this rollout, the Redmi K20 becomes the second smartphone in Xiaomi’s portfolio to get the much-awaited Android 10 update. Notably, Xiaomi rolled out MIUI 11 update to 28 smartphones at the end of 2019.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Gets Android 10 Based MIUI 11 Update

Even after six months of launch, the Redmi K20 is still one of the best mid-range devices available in the market today. And it’s good to see the company providing software support on a timely basis. Unlike every year, Xiaomi managed to deliver iterative MIUI upgrade at a faster rate this year, but like every year, it failed to deliver iterative Android upgrade though.

The Redmi K20’s latest MIUI 11 update will be based on Android 10 and you will not notice any new changes except for those added by Google like advanced location and privacy controls, smart reply, focus mode, family link and so on. We are not sure whether Xiaomi is adding Family Link feature to Redmi K20 with this update.

Other features like Dark Theme and gesture navigation were already rolled out to the smartphone via MIUI 11 update. In fact, the Redmi K20 was the first device in India to get the MIUI 11 based on Android 9 Pie in October 2019.

How to Install Android 10-Based MIUI 11 on Redmi K20?

Xiaomi confirmed that the new update for Redmi K20 is already rolling out via OTA. However, for the users who don’t want to wait for the update, the company has released the Full Stable ROM which can be installed via the local update or fastboot method. For the local update method, download the full ROM via Mi Community page and put it into the folder ‘downloaded_rom’ folder in the Root directory of Internal Storage. Now, fire up the ‘Settings’ app on your device, select ‘About Phone,’ click ‘System Update,’ then press the ‘three dots’ icon at the top-right corner, and select ‘choose update package’ to enter. Choose the ROM file which you have downloaded and put in

