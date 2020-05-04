Vodafone Idea Launches Digital Chatbot on WhatsApp for Customer Support and Assistance



Vodafone Idea has launched an AI-powered VIC for customer service and support assistant for its customers on WhatsApp. The service has been developed on the technology of ORISERVE, which is famous for making multi-language chatbots. The VIC offered by Vodafone Idea is also live on the official website of the company along with My Vodafone and My Idea Apps. With the service launched, Vodafone Idea has become the first telecom operator to deploy chatbot services for customer assistance and engagement. Similar to Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio has also teamed up with Facebook-owned platform WhatsApp to enable retail services through the messaging App.

Vodafone Idea VIC has been developed to Help Customers

Since the entire nation has been facing the wrath of Covid-19, all the industry is facing massive distress due to the lockdown period. Telecom industry is one of the many sectors which is facing financial distress. As regular retail stores are closed due to the lockdown period, they are the most common platform for customer support and assistance. To ensure that customers query get resolved, Vodafone Idea has developed the AI-powered Chatbot to help its customers and expand the solutions across their ecosystem. However, COAI has urged the government to allow the telco retail stores to operate in the lockdown period. Till date, the government has not provided any ease to telecom operators demand.

Vodafone Idea VIC will be Available 24 x 7 for Customers

Vodafone Idea has created digital Chatbot to support customers in challenging times. The service will be available 24 x 7 for customers, and they will get an instant reply to their queries related to new request, plan details, bill payments, recharges, bill requests and many more. For initiating conversation using VIC on WhatsApp, Vodafone Idea customers will receive a link via SMS. Once they click on the link, they will be redirected to the Vodafone Idea VIC chatbot on WhatsApp. It is expected that Vodafone Idea Digital Chatbot will be a great aid for customers who are facing trouble regarding plan activation, bill payments and many more.