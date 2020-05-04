OnePlus 8 Pro Users Experiencing Display Issues Because of Hardware Defects

OnePlus 8 Pro has hit the European markets and the UK market. Users haven’t been too happy with their smartphone experience with the OnePlus 8 Pro though. Many issues are cramming up, and the majority of the users are facing display issues. OnePlus has acknowledged regarding the ‘black crush’ and ‘green tint’ display issues and said that they are working on the updates which will possibly solve all the problems. But guess what, even after receiving two updates from OnePlus, the OnePlus 8 Pro users are still facing the display issues. Now news has surfaced that the issue is not due to software bugs, but because of hardware problems and that is why OnePlus is offering replacements/refunds for the device.

Display Issue Acknowledged as a Hardware One

In the Reddit OnePlus Community, a user claimed that a OnePlus executive has said that issues are propping up because of hardware defects, there is no fault in the software related to the display of the device. He further noted that OnePlus would be offering repair, replacement, and refunds against the OnePlus 8 Pro devices which have the hardware defect on them. But there are no details about the policies of the refund or replacement or repair of the device. OnePlus has not officially commented anything of this.

OnePlus Sale in India to Start From May 11

You can start ordering OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro through Amazon from May 11. It is expected that before OnePlus starts shipping its latest flagship devices, it will take care of the hardware issues. According to the OnePlus 8 Pro users, some of them when turned the brightness down, they saw a green hue on the screen. When they fixed the issue by disabling the DC Dimming option, they experienced the ‘black crush’ issue on their devices. The other problems with the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be solved with the help of OTA updates; no refunds/replacements/repairs are going to be provided for any software bug.