iPhone 12 Series to Launch Later This Year, Expected To be Cheaper Than iPhone 11

Apple has had a lot of success with iPhones over the last decade. It has continuously evolved its devices and with that increased the price of it. iPhones have become a status symbol rather than just a smartphone. Now, later this year, Apple is going to launch its iPhone 12 series. Very recently the Cupertino-based tech giant launched the iPhone SE 2020 which features the A13 Bionic chip. People might not be very excited about the iPhone SE 2020 because it is much like the iPhone 8 and they want something fresh. iPhone 12 series is the what people are waiting for.

iPhone 12 To be Cheaper Than iPhone 11

Last year, Apple came out with its iPhone 11 series. The base variant of the series, the iPhone 11 started from the price of $699, which is roughly Rs 53,000. Interestingly, it is expected that the price of the iPhone 12 will begin at $649, which is approximately Rs 49,231. That is much cheaper than the iPhone 11. The base variant of the iPhone 12 to be launched later this year is 5.4-inch OLED display model. Although, people would have loved to see an AMOLED display from Apple here. In India, the prices would be on the higher side, as we already know. The iPhone 11 was launched at a starting price of Rs 64,999 in the country. The pricing information of iPhone 12 series was posted by Jon Prosser.

iPhone 12 Specifications Expected

First of all, Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones in the iPhone 12 series. There is a 6.1-inch OLED display model which might be priced at $749; this model will feature a dual-camera setup in the rear. Then there is another 6.1-inch OLED display model but with a triple-meta setup and LiDAR sensors in the back and is expected to be priced at $999 which is roughly Rs. 95,754. The top model of the iPhone 12 series is going to be priced at $1,099 and will feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with triple-camera setup in the rear with LiDAR sensors. All the iPhones are going to be running in Apple’s A14 chipset and will have 5G support.