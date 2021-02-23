Vodafone Idea Launches VoWi-Fi in Delhi, Service Now Available Across 5 Circles

Vodafone Idea has introduced VoWi-Fi or Vi Wi-Fi Calling service in Delhi, after the silent launch in Mumbai and Gujarat telecom circles. In less than three weeks, Vi has launched the Wi-Fi Calling service in three circles. With the addition of Delhi circle, Vi Wi-Fi Calling service is available in five circles- Maharashtra & Goa, Kolkata, Gujarat, Delhi and Mumbai. While Vi is adding new circles to the list, the Vi VoWi-Fi compatibility smartphone list isn’t growing as expected. As of this writing, smartphones from OnePlus and Xiaomi support Wi-Fi Calling service on the Vodafone Idea network, which is underwhelming. To recall, Vi first launched the service in December 2020. The service will expand to other circles as well in the coming weeks and months.

Vi Wi-Fi Calling or VoWi-Fi Service Now Available in Delhi Circle

Delhi is one of the leading telecom circles for Vodafone Idea and it is not surprising to see the telco launching VoWi-Fi service in the circle ahead of others. As noted, the service is now available across five circles out of 22 telecom circles in the country. Vi Wi-Fi Calling can be activated on compatible smartphones and can be enjoyed free of cost.

Compatible smartphones from Xiaomi include Mi 10i, Redmi 9 Power, Mi 10T, Poco C3, Poco X3, Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9i, Poco M2 Pro, Redmi Note 9, Mi 10, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi 8A Dual, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 7A, Redmi Note 8, Poco M2, Poco X3 and the Xiaomi Mi 10i. The OnePlus smartphones- OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro support Vi Wi-Fi Calling. It is surprising to see the OnePlus 7 series missing out on this list, however, they could gain Vi Wi-Fi Calling support with the stable Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update very soon.

Several popular phones from brands like Samsung, Oppo, Vivo and Realme are missing the support. The telco says all the prepaid and postpaid customers in the said circles can enjoy the service. Furthermore, Vi says if you are on an unlimited prepaid plan/pack, then you will not be charged for voice calls. However, if you are on a non-unlimited plan/pack, then the charges will be applicable as per the base tariff. Also, the data consumption for Wi-Fi Calling will happen on your broadband network.