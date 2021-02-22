JioStore for Jio Set-Top Box Now Has 26 Apps for Kids

Reliance Jio Set-Top Box has its own app store called ‘JioStore‘, which we are already aware of. JioStore allows the Jio STB users to download apps for free from more than ten categories such as Kids, Devotional and so on. The company now says there are 26 applications for kids on JioStore and these apps are completely free to download and use. Jio STB runs a forked version of Android TV with the company’s launcher app on top. Some of the popular apps aimed at the kids, such as KiDoodle TV, ToonGoogles, Bob The Train, Kids TV India, etc. are available on JioStore. As JioFiber is gaining new users, the content consumption on Jio STBs must be becoming versatile. Continue reading to know more about the JioStore for Kids on Jio STBs.

JioStore on Jio STBs: Everything You Need to Know

JioStore, as the name itself suggests, is an alternative to Google Play Store that’s basically found on hybrid STBs like Airtel Xstream Box, Dish SMRT Hub, Tata Sky Binge+ and d2h Stream. Since Jio STB runs a forked version of Android TV, the company has come up with its own app store with curated apps aimed at the kids, fitness enthusiasts, and so on. JioStore now has apps organised under more than ten categories- Kids, Devotional, Fitness, Entertainment etc.

Jio Set-Top Box users can access fun & educational premium shows for kids by download the apps from JioStore. Aforesaid, there are 26 apps for kids on JioStore. The company is hoping that these apps will help it expand its reach to over one million households.

Talking about the apps, parents can download KiDoodle TV that allows kids to watch 21,000 episodes from popular shows such as LEGO City, Talking Tom & PupTales. There are other popular Indian-produced hit shows from YoBoHo and ChuChu TV as well. Then we have ToonGoogles which is famous for its thousands of cartoons and live-action videos curated for kids. ToonGoogles has some popular shows under its belt, such as Talking Tom and Friends, Angry Birds, Om Nom, Gummy Bears, Roblox, Minecraft, and more.

Other popular apps for free download are Bob The Train, Kids TV India, Little Treehouse Rhymes, Kids Channel India, Top Nursery Rhymes, CraftSmart.tv, The Holy Tales, Kids Stories, SmartKids by HappyKids.