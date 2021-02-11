D2h Starts Offering 5 Years of Warranty on All Set-Top Boxes

Dish TV-owned D2h has started offering five years of warranty on all the Set-Top Boxes (STBs) available on its platform. In the past, we have rated Dish TV as the best DTH operator in India in terms of STB warranty. And it continues with the new schemes. Dish TV is offering three years of warranty on its STBs, whereas D2h’ STBs come with five years of warranty which is probably a first in the industry. In the past, we have seen Tata Sky offering three years of warranty on all STBs, but the company revised the policy again to just one year. On the flip side, Airtel Digital TV and Sun Direct are providing just one year of STB warranty. Besides revising the STB warranty policy, D2h also started selling STBs ‘with’ and ‘without’ antennas.

D2h Set-Top Box Warranty Policy Revised to Offer 5 Years of Free Service

As per the new information available on D2h’s website, all the new connection holders will get five years of warranty on Set-Top Box. The DTH operator has four STBs on offer- the d2h Stream Android TV-based box priced at Rs 3,999, d2h Digital HD Set-Top Box With Radio Frequency Remote priced at Rs 1,799, d2h Digital HD Set-Top Box priced at Rs 1,599 and d2h Digital SD Set-Top Box that retails for Rs 1,499. The prices mentioned above are excluding taxes.

As noted, D2h is now providing STBs with and without an antenna. Customers can choose the option while booking a new connection on the website. If the customer chooses with antenna, the company will deliver remote, STB, antenna, LMP and wire (ten metres). In the case of without the antenna option, users will only receive remote and STB.

In addition to five years of warranty on STB, all the new connections will get a free channel pack for one month. Albeit the SD Set-Top Box, the other three STBs will come with an HD channel pack for one month with including Network Capacity Fee (NCF). Lastly, D2h also says it will provide free installation on all new connections and that too it is a promising installation within six hours. All the D2h STBs come with unlimited recording facility.

Dish TV is losing market share every quarter. In the next few quarters, we might see Airtel Digital TV taking over Dish TV as the country’ second largest DTH operator. Tata Sky is currently the leading DTH operator in India with around 32% of market share.