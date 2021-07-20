Vodafone Idea Times Ahead of Jio, Airtel In This Segment

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has been compared to the likes of Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel and is regarded as a telco that’s a little beneath the two. However, there’s one thing that no one can deny and that is Vodafone Idea’s postpaid game is much better than Airtel and Jio’s. Neither Airtel nor Jio provides their users with what Vodafone Idea does with its two premium plans - truly unlimited data. Let’s take a look at how Vodafone Idea is times ahead of Jio and Airtel in the postpaid segment.

Vodafone Idea Postpaid Plans Unique Benefits

Leaving aside the over-the-top (OTT) benefits offered by either of the telcos’, there’s one thing that neither of them offers with its postpaid plans but only Vi. That unique benefit is unlimited data and a complimentary international roaming pack worth Rs 2,999 once every year. Most of all, Vi’s prepaid plans are much cheaper as compared to what Airtel and Jio offer to their users.

It is worth noting that Airtel and Jio offer their most expensive postpaid plans for Rs 1,599 and Rs 1,499, respectively. At the same time, Vodafone Idea offers its most expensive postpaid plan for Rs 1,099 only. Further, for a lesser price, users get unlimited data with the postpaid plan of Vodafone Idea while with Jio and Airtel’s plans, that’s not the case.

Vodafone Idea also offers the OTT benefit of Netflix worth Rs 5,988 per year to the user on the purchase of its RED X plan along with a subscription of Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Users get the ISD calling benefit to the USA and Canada with the RED X plan of Vodafone Idea for 50 paise per minute while Rs 3 per minute for calling to the UK. Compared to this, Bharti Airtel doesn’t offer the Netflix benefit to the users with its most expensive postpaid plan. However, Reliance Jio does.

Note that all the operators including Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, and Bharti Airtel offer their users a free OTT benefit of Amazon Prime Video for one year. The Vodafone Idea users also get preferential treatment from the company’s customer care team if they are using the RED X postpaid plan.

As for the basic benefits, all the operators provide users with truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Jio users also get a free subscription of all Jio applications while Bharti Airtel users get Airtel Thanks benefits which also includes free access to the Airtel Xstream Premium.