Vodafone Idea Installs Protective Shields at Telecom Retail Outlets in Delhi NCR

Vodafone Idea today announced the installation of protective shields at the company’s retail outlets in Delhi NCR region. With the reopening of telecom retail outlets, Vodafone Idea customers will once again be able to access services across the counter. Ensuring safe distancing in the context of the current pandemic for its retail personnel and customers, Vodafone Idea has done another innovation by installing protective shields. Vodafone Idea recharge outlets and smartphone retailers in the capital city are now donning these safe shields made of hard MDF board and transparent PVC sheet. The shields prevent direct contact between the retail personnel and customers, even while facilitating customer service efficiently, and ensures complete social distancing within the store premises. Delhi is amongst the worst-hit cities when it comes to Coronavirus positive cases and it is a good move from Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone Idea Taking Proactive Measures to Keep Customers Safe

Vodafone Idea is also taking proactive measures to keep customers and store staff safe at its retail stores. Starting from hourly sanitisation, strict adherence to social distancing norms like safe marking inside stores, queue management outside the stores, one customer per counter, and encouraging and assisting the customer in moving from touch-based transaction to fully digital transaction are some of the other processes being followed at the stores which have reopened.

Speaking about the new Retailer Shield initiative, Arvinder Singh Sachdeva, Operations Director, Vodafone Idea Limited said, “As a responsible, service-oriented telecom operator, it has been our constant endeavour to keep our customers connected on Delhi NCR’s fastest 4G network during the COVID lockdown and enable efficient services to them while they stay home safely. With the resumption of commercial activities and the opening of our stores, we are taking full care to ensure safe health of our retailers and customers in Delhi & NCR. We have installed protective shields at Telecom outlets across Delhi NCR to safely and efficiently deliver services to our customers through these outlets.”

Throughout the lockdown period, Vodafone Idea has undertaken a slew of operational and service-related initiatives to ensure customers remain connected. Some of them are: Google Voice-based contactless recharges at stores, Introduced multiple digital modes of recharges and bill payments for customers to avail services from the comfort and safety of their homes, #RechargeForGood initiative to enable digital-savvy customers to recharge for digitally unconnected, Launch of industry-first, AI-powered virtual service assistant on WhatsApp and the telco also enabled 2G customers to recharge through SMS and USSD.

The telco is also offering free delivery of SIM cards.