Boat Airdopes 441 True Wireless Earphones to Run Up to 25 Hours, Priced at Rs 2,499

Boat Airdopes 441 true wireless earphones are launched in India for Rs 2,499 and are available in Amazon

By June 9th, 2020 AT 4:02 PM
    Boat has continuously brought some of the most affordable and quality audio products for the Indian market. Now, the company has launched yet another product — Boat Airdopes 441 true wireless earphones. It is priced at Rs 2,499 and is now available in Amazon. You will get five colour options with the product out of which only two colour options have been made available by the company for now. Remaining three colours of the product will be launched in the coming weeks. Boat is very particular about the products which it launches and so there is no doubt about the fact that the new Boat Airdopes 441 will be very good as well.

    Boat Airdopes 441 Specifications

    The Boat Airdopes 441 is not the first in the series of Airdopes. But these come with enhanced features and specs but at an affordable price. Boat has included Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity for this device and they are powered by 6mm dynamic drivers. To ensure that the earphones do not get damaged by the water or sweat, it is also IPX7 certified. So you can use them for outdoor activities comfortably. There is an ‘Insta wake N Pair’ feature of the product will help it in pairing with other devices quite quickly.

    Boat Airdopes Price in India

    The new earphones are priced at Rs 2,499. Even though it is not much in price for true wireless earphones, it is still a little expensive than some of the other products. One of those products is the recently launched Redmi Earbuds S. The Redmi Earbuds S are priced at Rs 1,799 which is significantly lesser than the Boat Airdopes 441. But the good thing is, Boat Airdopes 441 can run up to 25 hours and come with USB Type-C charging port. Compared to the Boat Airdopes 451 launched last year for Rs 2,999, the Boat Airdopes 441 is a good step-up and at a lower cost than before.

