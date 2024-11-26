Vodafone Idea Family Postpaid Plan for Four People

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) customers have several options to choose from if they want a family postpaid plan. Family postpaid plans are good for users who want a single bill for all SIM cards and want to monitor the usage of data and more. The Vi Max Family 1201 plan is what we are talking about here and it is available for customers in all the licensed service areas (LSAs). You get plenty of data with this plan, along with OTT (over-the-top) benefits. Let's take a look at all the plans.









Read More - Vi Added 100 Towers Every Hour to Expand Network

Vodafone Idea Rs 1201 Family Postpaid Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 1201 plan comes with unlimited voice calling and 3000 SMS per month. The plan bundles 140GB of FUP (fair usage policy) data for the consumers along with unlimited data between 12 AM and 6 AM along with 200GB of data rollover. The additional SIM cards get 20GB of data to be shared with family members.

Read More - Airtel Gains Revenue Market Share as Jio and Vi Lose in Q2 FY25: Report

The OTT benefits are Vi Movies & TV (free for first three months), Amazon Prime for six months, 1 year of Disney+ Hotstar, 360 days of SonyLIV, 1 year of SunNXT, 1 year of Swiggy, 1 year of EazyDiner, 1 year of EaseMyTrip, and 1 year of Norton Mobile security. Note that users can only choose any two of the freebies mentioned here.

There are more family plans. If you want five SIMs, you will need to recharge with the Rs 1401 plan. The cheapest family plan costs Rs 701 and it comes with 2 connections only. Vi's postpaid plans don't yet offer 5G benefits to the consumers, which is a drawback for users especially when Jio and Airtel are offering unlimited 5G data at no additional cost with their postpaid mobile plans. Vi's prepaid consumers can put in a request to convert their SIM from prepaid to postpaid, and at the same time, postpaid services are also available for new users.