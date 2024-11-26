Vodafone Idea Family Postpaid Plan for Four People

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Vodafone Idea's Rs 1201 plan comes with unlimited voice calling and 3000 SMS per month. The plan bundles 140GB of FUP (fair usage policy) data for the consumers along with unlimited data between 12 AM and 6 AM along with 200GB of data rollover.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) customers have several options to choose from if they want a family postpaid plan.
  • Family postpaid plans are good for users who want a single bill for all SIM cards and want to monitor the usage of data and more.
  • The Vi Max Family 1201 plan is what we are talking about here and it is available for customers in all the licensed service areas (LSAs).

Follow Us

vodafone idea family postpaid plan for four

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) customers have several options to choose from if they want a family postpaid plan. Family postpaid plans are good for users who want a single bill for all SIM cards and want to monitor the usage of data and more. The Vi Max Family 1201 plan is what we are talking about here and it is available for customers in all the licensed service areas (LSAs). You get plenty of data with this plan, along with OTT (over-the-top) benefits. Let's take a look at all the plans.




Read More - Vi Added 100 Towers Every Hour to Expand Network

Vodafone Idea Rs 1201 Family Postpaid Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 1201 plan comes with unlimited voice calling and 3000 SMS per month. The plan bundles 140GB of FUP (fair usage policy) data for the consumers along with unlimited data between 12 AM and 6 AM along with 200GB of data rollover. The additional SIM cards get 20GB of data to be shared with family members.

Read More - Airtel Gains Revenue Market Share as Jio and Vi Lose in Q2 FY25: Report

The OTT benefits are Vi Movies & TV (free for first three months), Amazon Prime for six months, 1 year of Disney+ Hotstar, 360 days of SonyLIV, 1 year of SunNXT, 1 year of Swiggy, 1 year of EazyDiner, 1 year of EaseMyTrip, and 1 year of Norton Mobile security. Note that users can only choose any two of the freebies mentioned here.

There are more family plans. If you want five SIMs, you will need to recharge with the Rs 1401 plan. The cheapest family plan costs Rs 701 and it comes with 2 connections only. Vi's postpaid plans don't yet offer 5G benefits to the consumers, which is a drawback for users especially when Jio and Airtel are offering unlimited 5G data at no additional cost with their postpaid mobile plans. Vi's prepaid consumers can put in a request to convert their SIM from prepaid to postpaid, and at the same time, postpaid services are also available for new users.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic : cap removed I feel

Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea See Subscriber Losses, While BSNL…

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic :Nothing Phone 3

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

rks :

Kahan kahan kiya Bhai Mera village Aaj bhi tujhe pukare jo 2g lagaya h usko 4g kar de Zara.

Vi Added 100 Towers Every Hour to Expand Network

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic: REDMI Turbo 4 Spotted on BIS Certification with model no 2412DPC0AI 6.67",1.5K Resolution 120HZ Refresh Rate MTK Dimensity…

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic: Poco F7 Ultra camera 50MP Light Hunter 800 1/1.55" OIS Primary 32MP 120° FOV Ultra-wide 50MP JN5 1/2.76"…

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments