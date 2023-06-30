Vodafone Idea Disney+ Hotstar Prepaid Plan Under Rs 200

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, offers users several prepaid plans that come bundled with Disney+ Hotstar. These Disney+ Hotstar plans are good for users who are looking for a Mobile subscription to the platform. If you want the premium subscription, then you will have to purchase it in a standalone manner through the website or the mobile app of Disney+ Hotstar. Disney+ Hotstar bundled prepaid plans are quite popular amongst Indian users. However, lately, their demand has taken a hit as the platform lost the digital streaming rights to popular shows from HBO and IPL in the Indian market.

For now, let's take a look at the Disney+ Hotstar bundled prepaid plan under Rs 200 from Vodafone Idea (Vi).

Read More - Vi to Raise Rs 20000 Crore, Govt Confident of the Telco’s Turnaround: Report

Vodafone Idea Rs 151 Plan

The Vodafone Idea Rs 151 plan is the most affordable prepaid plan bundled with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile that you can get from the telecom operator. This plan is a data-only voucher, which means that you will need an existing base plan to activate it. The Rs 151 plan comes with access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 3 months. This pack ships 8GB of data for the users. This is lump-sum data and carries a validity of 30 days.

Note that there are more such plans offered by the telco that you can choose from. There are Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plans that come with a validity of 28 days, 70 days, 84 days, and 365 days. Depending on your need, you can choose from one of these plans. Some of these plans also bundle bonus data for the users.

If you want to recharge with these plans, you can directly go to the website of Vodafone Idea, or you can access their mobile app, which is available for both iOS and Android phone users. Vi is yet to launch 5G, which its competitors have already done.