SES-18 Satellite for C-Band Transition Enters Service

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

SES announces the operational status of SES-18 satellite, delivering C-band services and supporting critical network communications in the US. Additionally, SES Space and Defense secures a five-year contract worth USD 134 million with the US Department of Defense for X-Band satellite services.

Highlights

  • SES-18 replaces SES-3's C-band payload, ensuring uninterrupted C-band broadcast and radio services for American households.
  • FCC program mandates clearance of lower 300MHz of C-band spectrum by December 2023
  • SES Space and Defense secures USD 134 million DoD contract for X-Band satellite services.

SES, a global satellite communications company, has announced that its SES-18 satellite is now delivering services at 103 degrees West. The satellite replaces the C-band payload of SES-3 and enables SES to continue providing C-band broadcast and radio services to millions of American households. Additionally, SES-18 will support critical network communications services across the United States.

Deployment of C-Band Transition Satellites

Alongside the launch of SES-18, the SES-19 satellite has also reached its designated orbital slot at 135 degrees West, where it is co-located with SES-22. This achievement marks a significant milestone for SES as it completes the in-orbit deployment of five out of six new satellites as part of a larger Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program. The program aims to clear a portion of the C-band spectrum, making way for wireless operators to deploy 5G services across the contiguous United States.

C-band transition program

Under the FCC's directive, satellite operators like SES have been entrusted with the task of clearing the lower 300MHz of the C-band spectrum throughout the country by December 2023. SES said the remaining sixth satellite, SES-23, is currently held on the ground as a spare to ensure redundancy if needed.

According to the statement, SES-18 plays a vital role in this spectrum-clearing endeavour by allowing SES to transition existing services to the upper C-band frequencies while maintaining uninterrupted services for customers. By providing contractual service protections to customers receiving video services in the US, SES-18 contributes to the FCC's ambitious goals for driving 5G innovation in America.

SES-18 and SES-19 were successfully launched into space in March 2023 by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Northrop Grumman, a leading global aerospace and defence technology company, designed, manufactured, and assembled both satellites.

SES Space and Defense Secures DoD Contract for X-Band Services

In another development, SES Space and Defense, a subsidiary of SES, has secured a five-year X-Band Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) with an estimated value of USD 134 million from the US Department of Defense (DoD).

Partnership for a Comprehensive X-Band Solution

Through a partnership with industry-leading players, including integrators, satcom, and teleport operators, SES Space and Defense will provide a comprehensive global X-Band satellite solution, including capacity, teleport and network services, to meet the DoD's requirements.

The agreement leverages the secure GovSat-1 satellite, dedicated to government and military missions. This BPA marks an important step in integrating MILSATCOM-COMSATCOM for the space enterprise and demonstrates SES Space and Defense's commitment to delivering reliable global communications to the US government and military.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

