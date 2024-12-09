Vodafone Idea Announces Easy+ for Corporate Postpaid Users

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced Easy+ service for corporate postpaid users. This is a service meant for corpo.rate postpaid users who want to purchase additional services from Vi for personal needs

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced Easy+ service for corporate postpaid users. This is a service meant for corporate postpaid users who want to purchase additional services from Vi for personal needs. Services including international roaming, OTT (over-the-top) subscriptions, and more can be added to the plan by corporate users.




In a release, Vodafone Idea said that its Easy+ offers include:

  • International Roaming - customers can purchase roaming packs for personal travel across 29 countries, with options for 24-hour, 10-day and 14-day validity packs ranging from Rs 749 to Rs 4999.
  • OTT subscriptions -  OTT subscriptions like SonyLIV, ZEE5 and others can be added on to the plan by the users.
  • Gifting - Corporate users will be able to gift OTT subscriptions to others directly from their corporate numbers.
  • Easy+ service is now available on the Vi app for users.

This service would enhance the user experience for corporate postpaid users of Vi. Further, it will enable them to use one SIM for all needs, including personal. Will this lead to subscriber addition for Vi in the postpaid segment? It very well could. Vi has the second-largest postpaid mobile subscriber base in the country.

Roerich Kaushal, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Mobility Business & Marketing, said, "With Easy+, Vi Business is taking the lead to transform corporate postpaid plan experience by giving employees the flexibility to select and buy services for their personal needs. In today’s connected world, employees look for an effortless experience that offers them a greater choice on services like international roaming, OTT subscriptions, data packs and more without the hassle of securing approvals or managing multiple mobile numbers."

Corporates may opt for Vi as a preferred postpaid partner after the launch of this feature.

