All the telecom operators, including Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi), improved the capacity and the quality of their network significantly in the past year. This is because the average downloading speeds for the users didn’t drop when the second wave of COVID-19 hit India, and the mobile data consumption soared.

According to an Opensignal report, unlike the previous year, when the lockdowns came into effect because of the second wave of COVID-19, the Indian users started consuming significantly more data. But that increase in data consumption didn’t affect the average downloading speed that the users got.

Indian Users Got a Seamless Downloading Experience from BSNL, Airtel, Jio and Vi

It is important to note that the Opensignal report doesn’t specify the operators or single out any operator for providing good services. The report focuses on the data consumption by Indians as a whole which means that all the telecom operators’ networks’ are automatically included. Further, the report doesn’t mention that the telcos ‘improved’ their networks.

But looking at the results of the tests, it is directly implied that if BSNL, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) didn’t improve their networks, the average downloading speeds would have been affected the same manner they did during the previous year when the first wave of COVID-19 came to India.

But this time, with the second wave of COVID-19, even after seeing a surge in data consumption by the users, the mobile networks provided seamless downloading speeds to the users. During the first wave of COVID-19 and lockdowns in March 2020, the downloading speeds were found to be inversely proportional to the amount of data users consumed.

The more data the users consumed, the lesser downloading speeds they got. This meant that the networks of the mobile operators were getting congested due to less capacity. But in the last year, all the operators must have worked on improving the capacity of their networks to ensure a seamless connectivity experience could be provided to the users when there is a surge in data consumption yet again.