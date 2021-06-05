Vivo Y73 Featuring Mediatek G95, 8GB of RAM Teased

Vivo has been restructuring key elements of the company, from the pricing model to the overall competitiveness of its devices to the software; all of these aspects are being fixed for the better, leading to a better and more competitive brand that is capable of taking the fight to competitors rather than being a company with an overpriced product, with only a selfie snapper to its credit.

Now, Vivo is preparing to launch another new phone in India, as it confirmed the launch of the Y73 in the Indian market. The company’s India Director, Mr Nipun Marya, teased the image of the upcoming phone on Twitter earlier today. In case you missed it, the device features a design similar to that found on the Vivo V21 series, sporting a rectangular camera module.

The teaser image that was tweeted out by Mr Marya reveals that the handset makes use of a triple-camera setup on the back, with prior knowledge helping us know that the overall design is quite similar to the V21 series. The company is yet to reveal the launch date or any further details regarding the same.

Whilst you would have to wait for the specifications till the device is launched usually, MySmartPrice recently leaked the complete specifications of the device, so we know what to expect from the same.

Vivo Y73 Leaked Specifications (As Per MySmartPrice)

The Vivo Y73 will feature a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel. The display will come with support for HDR10 and feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for additional security. On top of the display, it will make use of a water-drop notch to house the front camera.

In terms of performance, under the hood, the phone will rely on the 12nm octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, which will be coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone will also come with Vivo’s Extended RAM feature that is capable of offering 3GB of virtual RAM with the help of internal storage. The device will run Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 out of the box.

To allow for all this performance, the device will make use of a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The optics, too, are quite decent, with the triple-camera setup on the back featuring a 64MP primary camera paired with two 2MP sensors for depth and macro duties.

Towards the front, for selfies, the device will rely on a 16MP front camera. The handset will supposedly weigh 170 grams, which is quite light. The phone is supposedly going to be priced around Rs. 20,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.