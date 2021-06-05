MTNL Allowing Users to Pay Bills Later

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected all sorts of industries and sectors in more ways than one, with smaller corporations to multi-million dollar entities being affected by the pandemic. Telcos too have been forced to operate on reduced staffing due to this, as a lot of these people could not go to physical offices.

It seems that due to this issue, state-owned telecom service provider Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited or MTNL has also been affected by this as it released a message to its users that make use of the provider’s services. This comes after the provision of some deals that the provider announced earlier in May.

Earlier this week, the company confirmed that it would be providing a breather for MTNL Mumbai customers by giving them an extension in the due date for payment of bills. The delivery of said bills has been subject to constant delays due to the reduction of staff in the post office.

As a result of this issue, MTNL Mumbai has extended the last or final date for the payment of key services like landline, broadband, and FTTH bills dated for the month of May 2021.

What Does MTNL Mumbai Have To Say

MTNL Mumbai’s retail customers have been given an extension till the 11th of June, 2021 for the payment of due bills whilst the group billing customers have also been given an extension till 15th June 2021 for the payment of due bills.

Furthermore, MTNL Mumbai sent out a statement clarifying about the same and expressing regret due to the inconvenience that has been caused from its ends towards the customers. It states that delivery of the bills has been delayed due to reduced staff in the post office. Hence, the due date for landline, broadband and Ftth bills for bill dated May-2021 has been extended till 11th June 2021 for retail customers and till 15th June 2021 for Group billing customers. Inconvenience is regretted,”

In case you missed it, MTNL Mumbai had mentioned earlier last month that it had reintroduced a promotional offer on the STV 153, STV 259 and STV 409 for a span of 90 days. The company also extended the promotional offer applicable on STV 196, STV 329, STV 399, Data STV 1298 and PV 1499 for another period of 90 days or 1.5 months.