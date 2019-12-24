Vivo Y11 (2019) With Snapdragon 439 and Dual Camera Launched for Rs 8,990

Highlights The Vivo Y11 (2019) had first debuted in Vietnam

The device would be available for purchase both offline and online

The phone also features a 5,000mAh battery

Vivo is one of the companies in India which has the privilege of being on the tip of the tongue of the Indian population, and as such, the Chinese manufacturer boasts of having a substantial market share in the Indian sub-continent. Now in a new iteration, Vivo has launched the Vivo Y11 (2019) in India. Just like some of the other products from Vivo, this phone would also be available across offline and online, both the channels. The Vivo Y11, as you can expect from the name is a budget device, and the highlights of the phone include a waterdrop notch on the front, along with a dual rear camera setup on the back. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the rear side. To recall, the Vivo Y11 (2019) had first made its way into Vietnam back in October, where it was launched first. The phone sports packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC and a large 5,000mAh battery. Here are all the details about the Vivo Y11 (2019) that you might want to know.

Vivo Y11 Specifications and Features

The Vivo Y11 (2019) features a 6.35-inch HD+ display which renders a resolution of 720×1544 pixels on the LCD screen with a waterdrop-style notch. Since the phone is a budget segment one, there is no fancy design and the users will find a small chin on the bottom side of the device. Under the hood, the phone packs a 12nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC which works in pairing with 3GB of RAM. Also, thee Vivo Y11 (2019) packs 32GB of onboard storage. And it runs on Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 on top.

Vivo Y11 (2019) Camera Specs

When it comes to the camera sensors, the Vivo Y11 (2019) sports a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front side, the device features an 8MP sensor with an aperture of f/1.8. The rear camera on the Vivo Y11 also comes enabled with flash. On the software side of the camera, the users will see features like professional mode, palm capture, voice control, time-lapse, slow, PDAF, live photos, HDR, panorama, portrait bokeh (rear camera), watermark, AI Face Beauty, and camera filters.

The Vivo Y11 (2019) runs on a 5,000mAh battery and on the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, USB OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The dimensions of the phone measure 159.43×76.77×8.92mm, and it weighs 190.5 grams. The Vivo Y11 (2019) also supports a rear fingerprint sensor as well.

Vivo Y11 (2019) Pricing and Availability

When it comes to the pricing of the Vivo Y11 (2019), the device bears a price tag of Rs 8,990 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. Like we mentioned above, the phone will be available across offline channels as well, which will include Vivo India e-store, Amazon.in, Paytm Mall, Tata Cliq, and Bajaj EMI E-Store. The sale of the device will start on December 25, but on Flipkart, it will go on sale from December 28. The colour options that the buyers will be able to find with the Vivo Y11 (2019) include Mineral Blue and Agate Red colour options. It is also worth noting that given the specifications of the device, the Vivo Y11 (2019) is likely to compete with the Redmi 8.