BSNL Rs 1,999 Prepaid Plan Now Ships With 1,275GB Data, 425 Days Validity and BSNL TV Subscription

Highlights BSNL Rs 1,999 recharge now offers benefits for 365 days

The company also announced extra talk time on Rs 450 and Rs 250 recharges

BSNL also introduced a new Rs 97 prepaid voucher

BSNL has announced new offers on the eve of Christmas and New Years 2020. The government-owned PSU has increased the validity of Rs 1,999 yearly prepaid recharge by another 60 days, making it a total of 425 days validity from the date of recharge. Furthermore, BSNL also says the Rs 1,999 plan now comes with BSNL Tunes and BSNL TV subscriptions at no extra cost. Alongside the validity extension on Rs 1,999 plan, the telco also stated that other talk time recharges of Rs 450 and Rs 250 will also come with extra talk time benefit. It also announced the bundling of BSNL TV subscription with the Rs 97 prepaid voucher. BSNL has finally come up with an OTT app called ‘BSNL TV’ which allows users to watch Video on Demand, movies and so on. The BSNL TV app has been developed by Lokdhun Telemedia Private Limited.

BSNL Rs 1,999 Prepaid Recharge Gets Validity Extension by 60 Days

BSNL is known for launching limited period offers during festivals and it continues this year as well. State-run BSNL has extended the validity of its newly introduced Rs 1,999 prepaid plan by 60 days, meaning the plan now offers benefits for a period of 425 days from the date of recharge. As for the benefits, users get unlimited voice calls to any network within India, 3GB data per day and 100 SMSes per day. Also, the plan comes with BSNL Tunes and BSNL TV subscriptions for free, but the validity of these subscriptions would be 365 days and not 425 days. This offer will be available across all the telecom circles from December 25, 2019, to January 31, 2020.

For the unaware, the Rs 1,699 prepaid plan from BSNL also comes with exact similar benefits as the Rs 1,999 recharge. So it seems like the Rs 1,699 price will soon be increased to Rs 1,999, but nothing is officially confirmed from BSNL at the moment.

BSNL Offering Extra Talk Time Benefit on Select Recharges

Alongside the validity extension on Rs 1,999 prepaid plan, BSNL also confirmed that two prepaid recharges of Rs 450 and Rs 250 now ship with extra talk time. The Rs 450 recharge now offers Rs 500 talk time, whereas the Rs 250 plan comes with Rs 275 talk time benefit. This extra talk time offer is valid from December 24, 2019, to January 2, 2020. This is a limited period offer introduced by the telco on the occasion of Christmas and New Year.

Mr Sheetla Prasad, Director (CM), BSNL informed that “BSNL is committed to offering excellent services at an affordable price to its subscribers.”

BSNL Rs 97 Prepaid Voucher Offers 36GB Data for 18 Days

Lastly, BSNL has modified the popular Rs 97 prepaid voucher. The Rs 97 plan used to be a data-only offering from the company, however, it has now been modified to provide voice calling, SMS and BSNL TV subscription. That said, the validity of the plan continues to reduce and it now comes with benefits for just 18 days. The Rs 97 BSNL prepaid voucher offers unlimited voice calls to any network capped at 250 minutes per day, 2GB data per day and 100 SMSes per day for a period of 18 days.

In addition, BSNL users also get access to free BSNL TV subscription for the entire validity period of three weeks.

This prepaid voucher from BSNL is probably the best one in the industry right now, especially after the recent tariff hike from private telcos. Reliance Jio is still providing the Rs 98 plan for 28 days, but it does not ship with non-Jio voice calling.