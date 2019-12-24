Bharti Airtel New First Recharge Plans for Prepaid Users Start at Rs 197: Check Details Here

Highlights Bharti Airtel has four First Recharge plans- Rs 197, Rs 297, Rs 497 and Rs 647

The Rs 647 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB data per day for 84 days

The plans are available only to first/second recharge users

Telecom operators are now enjoying a slightly better time in the industry as they have increased the prepaid tariff prices by nearly 40%. Bharti Airtel has hiked the prepaid tariffs earlier this month and also simplified its prepaid offerings to the customers. While existing customers of Bharti Airtel continue to enjoy better benefits, new customers of the company also have four recharge options to choose from. Dubbed as Airtel First Recharge plans, they start at Rs 197 and go all the way up to Rs 647, providing a validity of up to 84 days and 1.5GB data per day. Reliance Jio is currently offering its prepaid plans at the same prices to new customers who are joining the network, however, the telco adds an additional Rs 99 charges towards JioPrime membership. There’s no such membership from Airtel, but the telco is charging slightly higher from the first/second recharge users.

Bharti Airtel First Time Recharge of Rs 197

When it comes to the first time recharge portfolio of Bharti Airtel, the new subscribers will have four options to avail. The first of these recharge options would be the Rs 197 prepaid plan. This prepaid plan would be good for the subscribers who do not use much data and would rather stick to calls. The plan offers 2GB data in this price, and along with this, it also ships unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. Also, the validity of this plan is 28 days. The new customers should make note that they would get the 2GB data for the entire period of 28 days. Notably, the price of this pack used to Rs 179 before the tariff hie.

Bharti Airtel First Time Recharge of Rs 297

Next in line of first time recharges is the Rs 297 recharge. This plan would be more suited to customers who like to use more data. The subscribers would get the benefit of 1.5GB daily data, and along with this, the customers would also get 100 SMS per day. The validity of this plan is 28 days as well. It is worth noting that Bharti Airtel offers its customers, the Rs 249 prepaid plan which provides the exact same benefits. So, in case you would like to continue to this plan, then you would have to pay Rs 249 every 28 days to avail the same benefits after this first-time recharge. In the Rs 249 prepaid plan, the subscribers also get access to other benefits like a subscription to Wynk Music, Airtel Xstream and more.

Bharti Airtel First Time Recharge of Rs 497

Going higher up the ladder in this line, the first time customers also have the option of the Rs 497 prepaid plan. Now if you would want to extend your benefits as a first time customer for a longer time, then this would be the prepaid recharge to go for. In this recharge, the customers will get 1.5GB data per day with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and also 100 SMS per day. The validity of this plan would be much longer at 56 days.

Bharti Airtel First Time Recharge of Rs 647

Lastly, the new customers also have the option of Rs 647 prepaid plan. This plan offers same data benefit as the Rs 497 first recharge, but comes with increased validity. In this plan, the subscribers will enjoy 1.5GB data per day along with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day. After their first time recharge, the subscribers can choose from many offerings from Airtel which now start at Rs 149 for the existing users. The validity of the Rs 647 plan is 84 days.