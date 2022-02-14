Vivo V23e Might Arrive in India Next Week

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo launched its Vivo V23 series of smartphones in India last month which consisted of Vivo V23 and V23 Pro. There have been a few rumours suggesting that the brand is working on yet another model for the V23 series which will come with the moniker Vivo V23e. Previous reports have suggested that the new Vivo V23e could arrive as a mid-premium range smartphone. Now in the latest developments, new speculations regarding the device have emerged hinting towards a launch date for Vivo V23e.

The report comes in from the known tipster Mukul Sharma who went on his Twitter handle to confirm that Vivo V23e which will be the third device of the V23 series and will arrive on February 21 in India. This also falls in line with the previous reports suggesting that Vivo V23e will arrive sometime in February. However, the company is yet to announce the launch date of the device and nothing has been officially confirmed. To recall, Vivo V23e was originally launched in Thailand back in November 2021 as a budget 5G enabled smartphone.

Specification Details for Vivo V23e

The upcoming Vivo V23e is expected to arrive in India with a display featuring a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400x1080pixels screen resolution. The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset which will be coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The device is expected to have onboard storage of 128GB expandable up to up to 1TB through a microSD card slot. The device will have a waterdrop notch on the front housing the selfie camera.

Talking about the camera specifications, Vivo V23e will arrive with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The front of the device is expected to feature a 44MP selfie camera. Vivo V23w will operate on Android 11 and will also come with a fingerprint scanner at the front. The smartphone will be backed by a 4050mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging.