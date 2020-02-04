Vivo V19 Series Pre-Booking to Start in February Ahead of Its March Launch

Highlights Pre-booking of V19 series starts by February end ahead of the official launch

Two new Vivo smartphones V19 and V19 Pro to be launched in the mid-range Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000 segment

Vivo V19 Pro will likely go on sale ahead of the standard V19 as seen earlier with V15 and V17 series

New smartphones continue to drop in the ever-crowded budget and mid-range segment. Vivo launched its Vivo V17 series in December last year and the Chinese maker is now ready with its successor. A new report states the pre-booking of V19 series will begin by February end a month earlier than its launch in March. Vivo will begin pre-booking of Vivo V19 and V19 Pro by the end of this month, reports 91Mobiles citing retail sources. The series will be unveiled before the commencement of the Indian Premier League that is scheduled for March 23. Vivo India, however, refused to comment on these rumours, so nothing is confirmed so far and take this news with a pinch of salt.

Vivo V19 Series: What We Know So Far

The Vivo V19 series is speculated to be priced between Rs 20,000-30,000 and will be available through online and authorised brick-and-mortar retail stores in the country. It is also speculated that V19 Pro will go on sale ahead of the standard V19 model as it was the case with previous V15 and V17 series. Vivo went ahead with the launch of Pro models in both the V15 and V17 smartphone range.

The Vivo V19 and V19 Pro specifications remain unclear at this point. The Vivo V19 will likely retain the OLED punch-hole display design and in-display fingerprint scanner, while the V19 pro model will feature pop-up selfie cameras. The smartphones are expected to be a notch better than their predecessors in terms of performance, cameras and power efficiency. Vivo will likely go with the Snapdragon 730G chipset for the Vivo V19 Pro this time around.

To recall, the Vivo V17 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It packs a 6.44-inch OLED ‘iView’ display featuring Full HD plus resolution and selfie camera punch-hole in the top right corner. The device supports quad-camera setup consisting of 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor along with 8MP (f/2.2) secondary shooter, 2MP (f/2.4) bokeh lens and 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. Fueled by a 4500mAh battery with dual-engine 18W fast charging, the device runs Android 9 Pie-based FunTouch OS 9. The Vivo V17 Pro is the world’s only smartphone right now with dual pop-up selfie cameras.