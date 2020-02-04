Bharti Airtel Rs 298 and Rs 349 Prepaid Plans Offer Same Benefits, But There’s One Major Difference

Highlights Bharti Airtel Rs 298 and Rs 349 plans provide similar benefits

Airtel is offering Amazon Prime subscription with Rs 349 prepaid plan

The Rs 298 plan comes with 2GB data per day for 28 days

Bharti Airtel may be lagging behind Reliance Jio in providing affordable data plans, but the telco is doing a great job in differentiating itself from others. For example, Bharti Airtel has a couple of prepaid plans which offer life insurance benefits. And on the same note, the telco is also shipping a prepaid plan with free Amazon Prime membership worth Rs 129. At the time of revamping its prepaid plans in December 2019, Bharti Airtel introduced Rs 298 plan which offers 2GB daily data and unlimited voice calling benefits for 28 days. Later in January 2020, Airtel came up with a Rs 349 prepaid plan which is basically the Rs 298 plan, but with added Amazon Prime membership. So Airtel is charging Rs 51 extra from prepaid subscribers to provide Amazon Prime membership.

Airtel Rs 298 and Rs 349 Prepaid Plans Benefits Detailed

Bharti Airtel unlimited combo plans start at Rs 149 and the Rs 298 & Rs 349 plans are part of the same. Airtel is shipping 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calling to any network within India and 100 SMSes every day with the Rs 298 plan. The Rs 349 prepaid recharge also ships with the same benefits.

Other benefits of both the plans include Wynk Music subscription, Airtel Xstream App Premium membership, a free four-week course on Shaw Academy, Rs 150 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes with unlimited song change option and free anti-virus for your phone with Airtel Secure. The Rs 349 plan also comes with Amazon Prime subscription for one month worth Rs 129.

Airtel Rs 298 and Rs 349 Prepaid Plans: One Major Difference Detailed

As you can see from the benefits mentioned above, both the Rs 298 and Rs 349 plans from Bharti Airtel offer similar benefits. However, there is one major change. The Rs 349 pack from Airtel comes with Amazon Prime subscription for one month; For the unaware, Amazon introduced monthly Prime subscription membership at Rs 129 and the same is being offered by Bharti Airtel with its prepaid plan of Rs 349.

Before the tariff revision, Airtel used to provide the same Amazon Prime benefit with Rs 299 plan. Amazon Prime subscription for one year costs Rs 999. Bundling Amazon Prime benefit with a prepaid plan is a good move from Bharti Airtel as it attracts a lot of customers who are unable to afford yearly Prime membership at one go.