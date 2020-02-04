Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Now Available for Purchase in India, Priced at Rs 39,999

Highlights Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is priced at Rs 39,999 in India

The phone offers triple rear camera setup and a 4500mAh battery

Flipkart is running an exchange offer on Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, which was launched in India last month, is finally available for purchase. The Galaxy S10 Lite is the first Samsung flagship phone in a long time to ship with a Snapdragon high-end chipset and there will be a lot of buyers for this device since it’s priced on the decent side. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite takes on the OnePlus 7T which is now retailing for Rs 34,999. Highlights of the S10 Lite include Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner, 4500mAh battery, Infinity-O screen and Snapdragon 855 processor. The S10 Lite comes in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage priced at Rs 39,999. It can be purchased via Flipkart and Samsung Online Store.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: Specifications and Features

Samsung did not launch a flagship smartphone in India with Snapdragon chipset for nearly five years now, but that has changed with the Galaxy S10 Lite. Talking about the specifications, the Galaxy S10 Lite flaunts a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display on the front with a punch-hole cutout on the top centre. Underneath, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There’s support for microSD card as well for storage expansion.

Cameras on the Galaxy S10 Lite include a 48MP primary shooter, coupled with a 12MP ultrawide angle sensor and a 5MP macro sensor. The phone also comes with a new technology called Super Steady OIS. On the front, Samsung has added a 32MP selfie snapper. Connectivity options on the S10 Lite include Dual 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a USB Type-C port. The S10 Lite lacks 3.5mm headphone jack which is a bummer. Samsung has added a 4500mAh battery and the phone even supports 45W fast charging, but the company is bundling just 25W charger inside the retail box.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Can Be Picked for Just Rs 19,949

As mentioned, the Galaxy S10 Lite is available for purchase via Flipkart at a price of Rs 39,999. However, users can pick up the device for as low as Rs 19,949. As part of the launch offer, Flipkart is running a massive exchange offer under which users can avail an exchange discount of up to Rs 17,050. On top of the exchange offer, Flipkart is running another offer for ICICI Credit Card users who can avail an instant Rs 3,000 cashback on purchasing the Galaxy S10 Lite.

This effectively brings down the price of the Galaxy S10 Lite to Rs 19,949, subjected if you exchange the best possible device available in the market. There are several Xiaomi phones available as well which can be exchanged to get a discount on the S10 Lite. The Rs 3,000 discount or cashback on ICICI Credit Card is available for every user.