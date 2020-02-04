BSNL Rs 1,699 and Rs 1,999 are Yearly Prepaid Plans Offering Up to 3GB Daily Data and Unlimited Calling

Highlights BSNL Rs 1,699 and Rs 1,999 are yearly prepaid plans with 365 days validity

The Rs 1,999 plan currently offering additional 71 days validity

BSNL is providing the Rs 1,999 plan only in select circles at the moment

Government-owned BSNL always stayed on top of its game in the prepaid segment. At the end of 2019, BSNL launched an upgraded yearly plan priced at Rs 1,999 which ships with benefits like 3GB daily data, BSNL TV subscription and 250 minutes of voice calling per day to any network for 365 days. Besides the Rs 1,999 yearly plan, BSNL is also offering another yearly plan of Rs 1,699 that ships with similar benefits, albeit the 2GB data per day. Both the Rs 1,699 and Rs 1,999 prepaid plans are available in the majority of the circles where BSNL is operating right now. The Rs 1,699 plan is an open market one, whereas the Rs 1,999 prepaid recharge can be availed only in select markets like Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh & Telangana.

BSNL Rs 1,699 and Rs 1,999 Prepaid Plans Benefits Detailed

As mentioned above, the Rs 1,999 plan is the latest addition to BSNL’s long-term recharge options. BSNL has some circle-specific yearly plans as well like Rs 1,188 Marutham plan in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles and Rs 1,584 plan in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana circle. However, the circle-specific plans do not come with impressive benefits like the Rs 1,699 and Rs 1,999.

As for the benefits, the Rs 1,699 yearly prepaid recharge from BSNL offers 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calling restricted to 250 minutes per day, 100 SMSes per day, BSNL Tunes subscription with unlimited song change option for one year and free Lokhdum content for 60 days.

On the flip side, the Rs 1,999 plan comes with 3GB daily data per day, 250 minutes of voice calling to any network within India, 100 SMSes per day, BSNL TV subscription and BSNL Tunes subscription as well. Both the plans even offer an after FUP speeds of 80 Kbps which will mostly be enough to send messages on WhatsApp.

BSNL Rs 1,999 Plan is Offering Additional 71 Days Validity

Ever since the introduction of Rs 1,999 yearly plan, BSNL has been concentrating on the same leaving the Rs 1,699 plan aside. As part of its new offer introduced during the Republic Day 2020, BSNL prepaid users can avail extra 71 days validity on the Rs 1,999 recharge. As part of this offer, the current validity of the plan is 436 days, up from the usual 365 days validity. BSNL is running this offer till February 15, 2020, so make sure to avail the offer if you looking for a long-term recharge on BSNL network.

Several BSNL users complain about the lack of 4G services and the ability to consume 3GB data per day. However, BSNL is preparing for 4G services launch and it will happen during the first week of March if DoT manages to allocate the promised 4G spectrum. As part of the revival package, BSNL employees opted for VRS package and the mass retirement happened at the end of January. So the next step for the telco would be launching 4G services to the customers in every circle.