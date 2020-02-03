Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Specifications Surface Revealing Snapdragon 855+ and More

The Galaxy Z Flip will sport the Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and Android 10 with One UI 2.0

    Highlights
    • The device will be launched in the Galaxy Unpacked event a few days from now
    • It will be available in US and Europe
    • The rear camera will have two 12MP sensors

    Flip phones are all the craze in the smartphone innovation right now. After a rage of the foldables, it seems that the consumers are going to be seeing a lot more foldable phones in the market. Not far behind in this parade is Samsung which is working on its Samsun Galaxy Z Flip. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has already made its way to the hands of some people and has appeared in a hands-on video. Some renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip have also been spotted on the internet. But, in a new strand of information about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, the phone has been spotted on Geekbench with some of the speculated specifications about the phone.

    samsung-galaxy-zflip-specifications

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Specifications

    The Geekbench listing of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip reveals an octa-core chipset on the device which is tipped to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. Along with this chipset, the device is likely to come with 8GB of RAM. The model number of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has been discovered to be SM-F700N. Also, on the software front, the device is running on Android 10, which is likely based on One UI 2.0. As per the information available, on the Geekbench tests, the device scored 725 on the single-core test and have a 2610 score in the multi-core test.

    The other specifications hinted about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip include 6.7-inch (1080×2636 pixels) HDR10+ Infinity Flex screen with a punch-hole which will be placed in the centre of the top bar. The cover of the screen would be 1.06-inch (116×300 pixels) Super AMOLED cover display with Gorilla Glass 6 protection on its rear panel. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is expected to pack a 3,300mAh battery that supports 15W wired charging and 9W wireless charging as well.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Camera Specifications

    As for the cameras on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, the primary sensor would be a 12MP one paired with another 12MP camera which would have a 123-degree field of view. On the front, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is likely to sport a 10MP sensor with an f/2.0 lens. The device will be launched in Europe and the US and will likely be priced around Rs 1 lakh.

    Arpit spends his day closely following the telecom and tech industry. A music connoisseur and a night owl, he also takes a deep interest in the Indian technology start-up scene and spends rest of his time spilling poetry and stories on paper.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Specifications Surface Revealing Snapdragon 855+ and More

