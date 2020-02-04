Poco Makes a Return With Poco X2: Snapdragon 730G SoC, Sony IMX686 Sensor and More in Tow

Highlights The Poco X2 will be available in three colour options and three variants

Prices of Poco X2 in India start at just Rs 15,999

The phone is powered by Snapdragon 730G SoC and offers up to 8GB RAM

After becoming an independent brand in India, Poco has launched its first device, namely, the Poco X2. The Poco X2 is part of the company’s brand new Poco X series. During the launch event, Poco India General Manager, C Manmohan, highlighted that the Poco X2 is not a successor to the Poco F1, hinting at the arrival of Poco F2 at a later date. The Poco X2 is a rebranded Redmi K30 for the Indian market and the specs on both the devices are similar. Key features of the Poco X2 include 120Hz refresh rate screen, Snapdragon 730G chipset, 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor and a 4500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. The Poco X2 will be exclusive to Flipkart in the Indian market and it starts at Rs 16,999.

Poco X2: Specifications and Features

The Poco X2 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio and Reality Flow 120Hz refresh rate. It is currently the cheapest phone in India to offer 120Hz refresh rate that helps in better gaming. And yes, the display used on the Poco X2 is an IPS LCD one with dual punch-hole cutout on the top right corner.

Underneath, the Poco X2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset, paired with Adreno 618 GPU. We have seen the Snapdragon 730G chipset in other phones like Realme X2 and Oppo Reno 2, but the Poco X2 is aggressively priced to take on the Realme X2 in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment. As seen with the Poco F1, the Poco X2 also offers Liquid Cooling technology. The handset comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

To accompany long gaming sessions, Poco has added a 4500mAh battery inside the Poco X2 along with support for 27W fast charging. Poco is including the charger inside the retail box itself.

Moving onto the cameras, the Poco X2 is India’s first smartphone with 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, again the same primary sensor we saw on the Redmi K30. The Poco X2 has four cameras on the back- 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide angle sensor with 120-degree field-of-view (FoV), 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front side, we get 20MP primary shooter working in tandem with a 2MP depth sensor. The Poco X2 offers other features like 960fps slow-motion videos and a new feature called VLOG mode.

Other details of the Poco X2 include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both front and back and the company has retained 3.5mm headphone jack as well. The Poco X2 offers an IR Blaster as well and it supports VoWi-Fi out of the box.

Poco X2: Pricing and Availability in India

The Poco X2 has been launched in three variants- 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. The base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 15,999, followed by the 6GB+128GB at Rs 16,999. Lastly, the 8GB+256GB model costs just Rs 19,999. ICICI Bank Credit and Debit card users can avail the Poco X2 with an additional Rs 1,000 off. As for the availability, the first sale of the Poco X2 will take place on February 11 at 12 PM.