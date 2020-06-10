Vivaldi Android Browser Goes Dark for Web Contents

Vivaldi, a Chromium based browser on Tuesday delivered an update to its Android app that introduces dark mode for web contents. The company launched its Android app in April with features including built-in ad and tracker blockers, note-taking functionality and “real tabs.” The update delivered on Tuesday promises to build on unique features introduced in the first version. Additionally, the company said that it has “squashed some bugs” and polished the browser with under the hood improvements. The browser promises to be more private than its peers as it is built with the Vivaldi modified Chromium source code, same as its desktop variant. The company highlights that the Vivaldi for Android doesn’t rely on WebView, Google’s Android component and that Vivaldi does not send the same information to Google as Chrome.

Vivaldi for Android Receives Dark Mode for Web Content

The dark mode for web content introduced with the Tuesday update aids the users by turning the web pages dark “for better reading in low light conditions.” The Android browser was already equipped with a light and a dark theme with the update only expanding the dark mode to web pages.

“What stands out in Vivaldi is its robust feature set and useful built-in tools that no other browser offers,” the company said in a blog post on Tuesday. “And we are proud of the unique user experience we’ve brought on Android. The successful launch in April motivated us to fine-tune the browser into an even better version today.”

With the update, the browser can now open links in the foreground or in the background tab. Further, the company is said to have updated translations on the Android browser while the Chromium build is updated to 83.0.4103.98 version.

Vivaldi for Android Includes Built-in Ad and Tracker Blocker

It has to be noted that the Vivaldi for Android includes “real tabs” that features desktop style tab layout. The browser has an built-in ad and tracker blocker that is powered by DuckDuckGo Tracker Radar.

Additionally, the browser features a built-in notes functionality that enables users to take notes within the app and sync it to other Vivaldi installed devices.