VIDEO: Reliance Jio IUC Extension What it Means for Customers
Reliance Jio customers are likely to be a little disappointed again as the new notification from Trai has said that it will defer the shift to zero IUC regime by another year. This means that until 2021, the telcos will be paying 6 paise per minute to each other for carrying calls. This has a deep impact for Reliance Jio subscribers. We discuss all of that in this video.
Arpit spends his day closely following the telecom and tech industry. A music connoisseur and a night owl, he also takes a deep interest in the Indian technology start-up scene and spends rest of his time spilling poetry and stories on paper.
Hi , today i share my experience regarding new MNP process.
16/12/2019- submit request for port jio to BSNL.
17/12/19- got sms from 1901 that they received my port request.
18/12/19- No update
19/12/2019- My number successfully port at 11 pm.
Conclusion- after you get updated from 1901 . From date of 1st update it will take total 3days excluding 16th December