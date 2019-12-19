VIDEO: Reliance Jio IUC Extension What it Means for Customers

Reliance Jio customers are likely to be a little disappointed again as the new notification from Trai has said that it will defer the shift to zero IUC regime by another year. This means that until 2021, the telcos will be paying 6 paise per minute to each other for carrying calls. This has a deep impact for Reliance Jio subscribers. We discuss all of that in this video.

