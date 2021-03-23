Vodafone Idea Hikes Prices of Family Postpaid Plans Across India

Vodafone Idea has hiked the prices of Family postpaid plans across India. To recall, Vi increased the prices of Family postpaid plans in few circles a couple of months ago, and now, the telco has rolled out the same plans across the country. Prices of two entry-level postpaid plans have been increased from Rs 598 to Rs 649, and from Rs 699 to Rs 799. Earlier, the two plans were live in five circles– UP East, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Kolkata and Maharashtra & Goa. New users looking for a Vi Family postpaid connection can subscribe to Rs 649, Rs 799, Rs 999, Rs 948 or Rs 1,348 plan. It was recently reported that Vi is considering delaying the price hike, but this move from the operator will surprise analysts.

Vi Family Postpaid Plans Receive Price Hike Across the Country

As noted, the Rs 598 Family postpaid plan will now cost Rs 649 per month, whereas the Rs 699 Family plan will be available for Rs 799 per month. The prices are excluding taxes.

As for the benefits, the Rs 649 Family postpaid plan offers two connections (one primary and one add-on connection). It offers 80GB of data (50GB for primary and 30GB for secondary connection) along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per month. Coming to the Rs 799 Family postpaid plan, it comes with three connections (one primary and two add-ons), 120GB data (60GB for primary and 30GB each for secondary connections). The Rs 799 postpaid plan also offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSes per month and free OTT subscriptions.

Then we have Rs 948, Rs 999 and Rs 1,349 Family postpaid plans. The Rs 948 postpaid plan is basically the Rs 649 individual Entertainment Plus plan and one add-on connection worth Rs 249, meaning it offers benefits for two connections. The primary connection users can enjoy unlimited data (capped at 150GB per month, whereas the secondary connection holders will get 30GB per month. It is worth knowing that users can add up to a total of five add-on connections with the Rs 948 plan at Rs 249 per month.

The Rs 999 Family Postpaid plan from Vodafone Idea is the best choice to get right now as it offers five connections (one primary and four secondary). The total data benefit offered by the telco is 200GB (80GB for primary and 30GB each for secondary).

Lastly, we have the Rs 1,348 Family postpaid plan, which again is a combination of Rs 1,099 REDX plan for individual users and Rs 249 add-on connection. Primary connection holders get unlimited data benefit, whereas secondary connection holders can browse high-speed data up to 30GB.

All the plans offer free access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for one year, Amazon Prime subscription for one year and Vi Movies & TV membership. The Rs 1,348 REDX Family plan also offers free access to Netflix Basic plan for one year and free lounge access at the airports. All the Family postpaid plans come with up to 200GB data rollover facility for primary connections and up to 50GB rollover for secondary connections.