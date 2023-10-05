Vi Could Lose Access to Some Towers Resulting in Coverage Issues for Users

Vodafone Idea (Vi), a leading telecom company in India with over 202 million active subscribers, could soon be in serious trouble. The cash-strapped telecom operator is under the threat of losing access to some mobile towers in the near future. Indus Towers, a telecom infra company, has told TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) that it may restrict services to Vodafone Idea because of the "willful and continuous" failure to make contractual payments, said ET in a report. Vodafone Idea has not been making timely payments to Indus Towers and that is hurting the company's financial situation.









This is not the first time Indus Towers has threatened Vi about shutting access to its towers. If Indus restricts Vi's access to its towers, that would mean serious coverage issues for Vi customers. Further, that would accelerate the subscriber addition for Jio and Airtel in the short term as customers won't have any other option. Vi's postpaid subscriber base would also come under pressure to leave the telco's network and join the competitors.

As of September 30, 2023, Vi owed Indus Towers Rs 7,864.5 crore (including interest). It is worth noting here that Vi wrote a letter to TRAI on September 29, 2023, saying that it was unable to fulfil its monthly contractual payment obligations to the tower company. However, Indus Towers has bashed the letter sent by Vi saying that the telco's letter is misleading and deceptive. Indus also said that Vi is just trying to save itself from non-compliance with its contractual obligations and avoid the consequences of such breaches using the office of TRAI. Indus Towers will likely take a legal approach here and seek payments from Vi as soon as possible.

The telco is finding it hard to make payments because of its financial condition. Vodafone Idea has not been able to raise funds at all. But that is hurting the vendors that are waiting to be paid by Vi. Whatever money Vi is getting, the telco is using to make payments to banks and financial lenders, because they can potentially take the company to the bankruptcy court, something which the vendors can't do.